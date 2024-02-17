Brett Berard Scores Overtime Winner as Wolf Pack Edge Islanders 2-1

BRIDGEPORT, CT - Brett Berard played the role of hero on Saturday night, as the Hartford Wolf Pack won their sixth consecutive 'Battle of Connecticut' against the rival Bridgeport Islanders. Berard's overtime winner propelled the Wolf Pack to a 2-1 victory, their seventh straight at Total Mortgage Arena.

Berard took the puck off the right-wing wall, forcing his way to the top of the slot. After maneuvering to between the circles, Berard lasered his team-leading 16th goal of the season at 4:04 of the overtime period. The goal was Berard's second career overtime game-winner.

For the second night in row, the Wolf Pack opened the scoring early with a hard-working goal. While killing their second penalty of the night, the Wolf Pack earned an offensive zone faceoff when the Islanders played the puck with a high-stick. Artem Anisimov won the face off back to Connor Mackey, who slid a pass to Nikolas Brouillard. Brouillard stepped into a shot that Turner Elson tipped by Jakub Skarek for his fourth goal of the season at 5:21 of the first period.

The goal was Hartford's sixth shorthanded marker of the season, and the eleventh of Elson's career. It was Elson's first shorthanded goal since December 11th, 2021, against the Manitoba Moose as a member of the Grand Rapids Griffins.

In addition to their shorthanded goal, the Wolf Pack penalty killed shined in the opening stanza. The club killed off six Islander powerplays, maintaining their lead into the intermission.

Despite four powerplays in the middle stanza, the Pack couldn't solve Skarek to extend the lead. The Czech netminder made eight saves in the frame, including numerous of the high-danger variety.

Dylan Garand, not to be outdone, made six saves of his own in the second period. His best save was a denial of Kyle MacLean on a breakaway a little over midway through the period.

The Islanders finally broke through at 12:10, as Daylan Kuefler jammed home a rebound to even the game 1-1. MacLean rushed into the Wolf Pack zone on the right-wing side, sending a pass to Matthew Maggio. Maggio was denied by Garand, but a rebound popped in front of the net.

Kuefler found it and batted his first career AHL goal into the net.

For the first time since December 22nd, 2021, the Wolf Pack and Islanders required an overtime period. 4:04 into the overtime, Berard played the role of hero as he snapped his 16th goal of the year by Skarek.

The Wolf Pack will continue their stretch of six games in eight days tomorrow when they visit the Providence Bruins. The puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m., with coverage starting at 3:50 p.m. on AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, February 21st, at 7:00 p.m. when the Islanders return to town. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

