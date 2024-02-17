Silver Knights' 2-1 Road Victory Completes Sweep of Gulls in Season Series
February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls, 2-1, at Pechanga Arena on Saturday evening. Sheldon Rempal added his ninth goal and 12th point in his last seven AHL games.
Gage Quinney opened the scoring at 13:30 in the first period, his second goal and fifth point in the team's last five games. After Sheldon Rempal passed it over Henderson's own blue line, Quinney carried it all the way into San Diego's zone with Brendan Brisson on a 2-on-1. He fired in a snapshot from just below the faceoff dot to put the Knights up 1-0. Dysin Mayo also earned an assist on the play.
The second period remained scoreless throughout.
Rempal then doubled Henderson's lead with a power-play goal early in the third period. After Kaedan Korczak collected the puck in the Silver Knights' own zone, Grigori Denisenko passed the puck to Rempal just shy of the red line. He brought it to the net and rifled the puck in for his 22nd goal of the season.
The Gulls responded 20 seconds later with a goal from Hinds to make it a 2-1 game.
Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 25 of 26 shots for a .961 save percentage on the evening and his eighth AHL win of the season.
The Silver Knights will return to the ice tomorrow evening, where they will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on the road. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.
