Beckman Posts Two Points in 3-2 Defeat to Texas

February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Iowa Wild were unable to complete a third period comeback effort in a 3-2 defeat to the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday night. Adam Beckman recorded a goal and an assist in the loss.

Chase Wheatcroft opened the scoring for Texas at 3:22 of the first period with a wrister over the glove of Jesper Wallstedt (26 saves) off the rush.

Beckman tied the contest just 43 seconds later. Simon Johansson freed the puck up into the neutral zone for Beckman, who streaked in and beat Remi Poirier (24 saves) on the blocker side.

Texas regained the lead with 19 seconds remaining in the first when Fredrik Karlstrom finished off a backdoor pass from Matej Blumel on a 2-on-1.

The Stars carried a 2-1 lead and a 14-5 shot advantage into the first intermission.

Texas widened the margin to 3-1 at 18:54 of the middle frame. Mavrik Bourque worked off the wall and found Logan Stankoven in the left circle for a one-timer past Wallstedt.

The Stars outshot Iowa 24-12 through 40 minutes.

Nic Petan pulled Iowa back within one with a power-play goal. Will Butcher and Beckman combined to find Petan open at the left point and Petan powered a slap shot under the glove of Poirier at 2:36 of the third.

The Wild outshot the Stars 14-5 in the final stanza but were unable to complete the comeback.

Texas outshot Iowa 29-26. The Wild were 1-for-5 with the man advantage and held the Stars scoreless on three power play opportunities.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to host the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.

