Monsters Sign Forward Alex Whelan to AHL Contract

February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Monsters signed forward Alex Whelan to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2032-24 AHL season. In 14 appearances for Cleveland this year, Whelan posted 4-1-5 with four penalty minutes and added 14-9-23 with 11 penalty minutes in 23 appearances for the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators.

A 6'0", 212 lb. right-shooting native of Ramsey, NJ, Whelan, 26, posted 17-17-34 with 43 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 128 career AHL appearances for the Hartford Wolf Pack and Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2020-24. In 26 career ECHL appearances for the Jacksonville IceMen and Atlanta spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-23, Whelan supplied 16-11-27 with 11 penalty minutes and a +4 rating. Prior to his professional career, Whelan registered 48-30-78 with 38 penalty minutes and a +29 rating in 141 career NCAA appearances for Qunnipiac University spanning four seasons from 2016-20.

