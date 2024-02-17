Game Preview: Condors v Barracuda, 7 p.m.

February 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







SAN JOSE (16-23-8, 40pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (23-15-4, 50pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors are 4-2-1 against the Barracuda and wrap the season series with San Jose tonight

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

PROMOTION: Baseball jersey night presented by Grapevine MSP and Rewind 98.1 FM. The team will wear specialty baseball jerseys designed by Brad Malone.

GOLDEN TICKET RAFFLE: The Condors will wear player-designed Baseball Jerseys tonight Everyone has a chance to win a #73 Vinny Desharnais jersey from the Condors alum in the Golden Ticket Raffle. Only 100 will be sold at $30 each. No limit on how many raffle tickets you can purchase. Click here to get yours.

BASEBALL JERSEY AUCTION: The Baseball Jersey auction is now open! With the exception of the six jerseys will be auctioned live tonight (Colonel Claw'd, Gleason, Hamblin, Pederson, Rodrigue, Campbell), the remaining jerseys are available via the DASH app or. Be on the lookout later in the week for a team signed wooden baseball bat which will be added to the auction! Auction closes on Sunday, February 25.

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!

.avia-image-container.av-lsq5uuq2-412b51df528770838f454e9c0f17eaa3 img.avia_image

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors wrap up an eight-game season series with San Jose in search of their fifth win over the Barracuda.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield split in Colorado during the midweek, with both games decided by 2-1 scorelines. Wednesday night, Adam Erne gave the team a lead in the second period, but a third period Colorado goal was the difference.

OLLIE! OLLIE! OLLIE!

Tonight's expected starter, Olivier Rodrigue, has stopped 86 of his last 89 shots (.966%) and is tied for fourth among AHL netminders with a .924 save percentage. The Condors have alternated goaltenders over their last 16 games.

ERN-ING IT

Adam Erne has three points (2g-1a) in four games since being reassigned by Edmonton. The 28-year old has 98 points (44g-54a) in 170 career games over six AHL seasons.

MOVING ON UP

Points-wise, Bakersfield sits a point out of fifth and five points out of third as they begin action tonight. The team has four games in hand on every team in the top-five.

HOME COOKIN'

At home, Bakersfield is 7-1-3 in its last 11 dating back to December 12. Against San Jose, the team is 16-3-1 in its last 2o on home ice and are 2-0-1 this season.

FRYING THE FISH

Ben Gleason and Raphael Lavoie each have four goals in six games against San Jose this season to lead the Condors. Greg McKegg has five assists in the season series as well.

LOCK IT UP

The Condors are t-5th in goals against per game at 2.76 despite surrendering the second-most shots against per game in the league at over 32 a night.

GOOD AFTER TWO

Bakersfield is 22-4-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after 40 minutes of play. They have a +7 goal differential in the third period (43-36).

ON A GOOD RUN

The Condors have points in 18 of 23 games and are 15-5-3 (.717) over that stretch.

CALLED UP

Carl Berglund was recalled by the Condors earlier in the week. He has an assist in three games with the Condors this season. In 37 games with Fort Wayne (ECHL), he has amassed 30 points (9g-21a).

ON THE OTHER SIDE

San Jose wraps up a three-game road trip tonight after splitting in San Diego and Coachella Valley. The Barracuda were shutout 4-0 on Thursday. They have won just four of 19 one-goal games this season, but are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Nathan Todd had a hat trick last time the Barracuda faced the Condors on Saturday.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Sunday at 5 p.m. against Colorado for Renaissance Fair Night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.