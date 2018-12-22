Moose Head into Holidays with Loss

The Manitoba Moose (11-16-2-0) closed out their pre-holiday schedule with a 3-1 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins (17-11-2-2) on Saturday. The Griffins opened the scoring 6:32 into the first with a power play goal off a Chris Terry blast that tucked in off the post. Grand Rapids added to its edge on Tyler Spezia's first AHL goal with 4:43 left in the period to take a 2-0 lead to the break.

The Griffins had the early edge in shots in the second period, but Ken Appleby kept the Griffins from extending the lead. The Moose goaltender's best stop came on a clean breakaway for Spezia, who was looking for his second of the day. Manitoba started to push the pace late in the frame, but couldn't find room behind Patrik Rybar in the Grand Rapids net. The Griffins took their 2-0 lead into the final period.

Manitoba ran into penalty trouble, taking three consecutive penalties in the first six minutes of the third period. The Griffins made the Moose pay as Axel Holmstrom pounced on a Brian Lashoff rebound to give the visitors a 3-0 lead. The Moose got back in the game with five minutes left courtesy of Peter Stoykewych, who buried a wrister after accepting a Sami Niku pass from the half-wall. Manitoba put the pressure on from there, but was unable to draw any closer as Grand Rapids claimed the 3-1 victory.

Quick Hits

Nelson Nogier played his 100th AHL game.

Logan Shaw led the Moose with four shots on goal.

Peter Stoykewych leads Moose defenders with three goals on the season. Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent on the value of the holiday break - "Well, yes. The timing is right. We need to reset. We need to evaluate what we have done, all of us, and see what we can improve for after Christmas break. Some guys are supposed to be producing a bit more offensively so, we're going to take some time to reset, reevaluate and go from there."

Moose captain Peter Stoykewych on maintaining compete level - "We shouldn't even have to talk about this. We're all professional hockey players. We have to compete for 60 minutes every time we step on the ice. I thought we competed the last two games. We have to find a way to get it done though. Like I said, it's our job to go out there and win hockey games and we haven't been doing it. So, that falls on me and some of the older guys in the room to be able to help those young guys and get us to where we need to go."

Linked Up

What's Next?

The Moose are off for the next few days for the holidays. The team returns to game action Dec. 30 and 31 when they host the Colorado Eagles for the very first time. Head to moosehockey.com/tickets/ for tickets.

