Sens Nudged by One in Cleveland
December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators fell by a goal Saturday night as they were beaten 3-2 by the Cleveland Monsters.
Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves while Jack Rodewald and Aaron Luchuk had Belleville's goals. Sam Vigneault, Nathan Gerbe and Vitaly Abramov scored for the Monsters while Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 27 shots.
The Monsters struck with just 18 seconds left in the first on a very fortunate goal as Gabriel Karlsson's dump in from the defensive zone caught the corner of the boards and jumped out front to a waiting Vigneault who had a wide open goal after Gustavsson had gone behind the net to play the puck.
With it being the Monsters' teddy bear toss night, the two teams headed to the locker room for the intermission with the final 18 seconds played before the start of the second period.
The Sens fired 13 shots on Kivlenieks in the second period but were unable to solve the Latvian goaltender with rookie forward Aaron Luchuk coming the closest as on a 2-on-0 he couldn't bury Jack Rodewald's cross-ice feed.
Belleville found its equalizer at 4:25 of third through Rodewald as he took the puck down low and skated out front before beating Kivlenieks up-high for his ninth of the year.
But the hosts re-took the lead 1:57 later through Gerbe as on a 5-on-3 he wired a one-timer past Gustavsson off of Alex Broadhurst's pass and they pushed their lead to 3-1 with 7:39 as Abramov re-directed Adam Clendening's point shot in for his fifth of the year.
The Senators got within a goal with 1:18 left as Luchuk grabbed his second of the year on a re-direct of Christian Wolanin's point shot but the Sens were unable to find that tying goal in the remaining 78 seconds.
Belleville is back in action on Boxing Day against the Toronto Marlies at Scotiabank Arena and return home on Dec. 27 to host Laval. Tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2018
- Crunch Comeback to Down Penguins, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Graovac Ties AHL Record in 5-1 Win - Stockton Heat
- Sens Nudged by One in Cleveland - Belleville Senators
- 'Canes Recall Bishop and Kuokkanen from AHL - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Push Win Streak to Three with 3-2 Win over Belleville - Cleveland Monsters
- Phantoms Rack up the Goals in 6-1 Blowout at Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Attempted Miracle Comeback Comes up Just Short for T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Third-Period Flurry Earns Gulls OT Point - San Diego Gulls
- Three Power Play Goals Lead P-Bruins over T-Birds 5-4 - Providence Bruins
- Devils Win Second in a Row, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Devils End Comets' Point Streak - Utica Comets
- Barber Scores in 6-1 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Eansor scores in second straight game as Bridgeport falls to Charlotte in Saturday rematch - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Checkers Roll into Break with 3-1 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Head into Break with 5-1 Loss to Hartford - Rochester Americans
- Mazanec Halts 40 to Lift Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Win 3-1 for Weekend Sweep of Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Surge into First - Chicago Wolves
- Moose Head into Holidays with Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals See Point Streak End in Loss to Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Blank Rocket 2-0 - Toronto Marlies
- Marlies Take Second Game of Back-To-Back 2-0 - Laval Rocket
- Blackhawks Recall Nilsson, Reassign Johnson to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- WNBA Star Breanna Stewart to Appear at December 29 Syracuse Crunch Game - Syracuse Crunch
- Frolik Removed from IR; Flames Assign Ryan Lomberg - Stockton Heat
- Game #28 Preview: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ottawa Recalls Hogberg from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Recall Forward Dan DeSalvo from ECHL's Toledo Walleye - Cleveland Monsters
- Francouz, Greer and Dries to Avalanche, Cannata Recalled to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Stockton Looks for Weekend Split with Iowa - Stockton Heat
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Martin Ouellette from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Senators Recall Paterson from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Monsters, December 22 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sabres Assign Guhle to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Darren's Dagger Extends Rockford Hot Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Penalties Slow Reign in Setback - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Go the Distance in Point-Boosting OTL to San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Carrick Leads Gulls over Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Rally to Earn Seventh-Straight Home Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Earns 8-7 Victory against Stockton in Offensive Showdown - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Score Three Goals in Three Minutes for 4-1 Win over Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Yamamoto with a Pair in Condors 5-3 Road Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Second Period Sinks Eagles in 5-3 Loss to Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Tally Season-High 42 Shots - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rocket Takes First of Back-To-Back against Marlies 2-1 - Laval Rocket
- Hintz, Stars Snap Rampage Streak - San Antonio Rampage
- Griffins' Chargo Topples Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Tripped up by Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Stars Rush Back to Earn 5-2 Win over Rampage - Texas Stars
- Wolves' Streak Ends at Six - Chicago Wolves
- Stockton Drops Wild Contest at Iowa - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.