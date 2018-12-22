Yamamoto with a Pair in Condors 5-3 Road Win
December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
LOVELAND, Colo. - The Bakersfield Condors (15-10-0; 30pts) erupted for five goals in the second period en route to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Eagles (14-9-3-1; 32pts) on Friday night at Budweiser Events Center. RW Kailer Yamamoto had two goals, five Condors had multi-point nights, and G Dylan Wells picked up the win with 35 saves. Bakersfield has won four straight and moved two points back of Colorado for third place in the Pacific Division with two games in hand.
FIRST PERIOD
EAGLES GOAL: RW Ty Lewis (7th) off the rush from the right-wing circle; Assists: Joly, Alt; Time of goal: 10:44; COL leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK - 11 , COL - 9 SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (6th) deflected a point shot; Assists: Lowe, Hebig; Time of goal: 1:19; Game tied, 1-1
CONDORS GOAL: C Luke Esposito (2nd) redirected a centering pass; Assist: Stanton; Time of goal: 2:04; BAK leads, 2-1
EAGLES GOAL: RW Michael Joly (5th) from the low slot; Assists: Toninato, Lewis; Time of goal: 9:18; Game tied, 2-2
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (11th) on a two-on-one rush; Assists: Malone, Stanton; Time of goal: 13:21; BAK leads, 3-2
CONDORS GOAL: RW Kailer Yamamoto (2nd) from the high slot; Assists: Marody, Benson; Time of goal: 17:03; BAK leads, 4-2
CONDORS GOAL: Yamamoto (3rd) centering pass went off the d-man and in; Assists: Benson, Lowe; Time of goal: 19:26; BAK leads, 5-2
SHOTS: BAK- 14, COL - 12 THIRD PERIOD
EAGLES GOAL: D Kevin Davis (1st) on the power play from the point; Assists: Kosmachuk, Joly; Time of goal: 13:53; BAK leads, 5-3
SHOTS: BAK- 2, COL - 17 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Yamamoto (BAK) 2. Joly (COL) 3. Marody (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/5; COL - 1/6
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 27; COL - 38
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (3-1-0; 38/35); COL - Martin (1-4-2; 27/22)
C Cooper Marody has nine points (3g-6a) in his last six games
D Keegan Lowe and D Ryan Stanton each had multi-assist nights
RW Kailer Yamamoto's multi-goal night was the first of his pro career
LW Joe Gambardella leads the Condors with 11 goals and was the first to reach 20 points
LW Tyler Benson had two assists and leads the Condors with 15 on the season
It was the third time this season the Condors have scored five goals in a period and the second time against the Eagles
Bakersfield leads the season series with a 2-1-0 record
Bakersfield is in Colorado tomorrow night at 6 p.m.; game four of a season-long five-game road trip
Scratches: Wilson, Polei, Callahan, McFarland, Montoya
