Blackhawks Recall Nilsson, Reassign Johnson to Rockford

December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced today they have recalled forward Jacob Nilsson from the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, and reassigned forward Luke Johnson to Rockford.

Nilsson, 25, made his North American professional debut with the IceHogs this season and logged 14 points (5g, 8a) while skating in each of Rockford's 31 games. He has posted four points (2g, 2a) over his last two contests, including notching a season-high three points with a goal and two helpers during last night's game at Chicago.

Prior to making his AHL debut, the Morrum, Sweden native skated with Mora IK in Sweden for three seasons from 2015-18. He played under former IceHogs and current Blackhawks head coach, Jeremy Colliton, during the his first two years in Allsvenskan, and helped the club earn a promotion to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) by notching a career-best 42 points (20g, 22a) in 46 games during the 2016-17 campaign. Nilsson then registered eight goals and 10 assists in 40 contests during Mora IK's first season in the SHL in 2017-18.

Johnson, 24, has split the 2018-19 season between the IceHogs and Blackhawks. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 4 at Ottawa, registered his first NHL point with an assist on Oct. 31 at Vancouver and has now combined to skate in 15 total NHL games with Chicago this year.

The Grand Forks, North Dakota native returns to the IceHogs where he has picked up four goals and three assists in 10 AHL games. He has potted two of his four goals as game-winners, and posted a pair of multi-point efforts on Oct. 20 at Tucson (1g, 1a) and Dec. 14 at Grand Rapids (2g).

