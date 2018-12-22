Monsters Recall Forward Dan DeSalvo from ECHL's Toledo Walleye

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Saturday that the team recalled forward Dan DeSalvo from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. A 5'8", 172 lb. right-handed native of Rolling Meadows, IL, DeSalvo, 26, supplied four penalty minutes and a -1 rating in four appearances for the Monsters this season and added 3-7-10 with 12 penalty minutes and a -7 rating in 15 combined ECHL appearances this year for Toledo and the Jacksonville IceMen.

In parts of four AHL seasons with the Manitoba Moose, Hartford Wolf Pack and the Monsters from 2015-18, DeSalvo notched 28-42-70 with 66 penalty minutes and a -25 rating in 131 combined appearances. In 92 career ECHL appearances for the Tulsa Oilers, Jacksonville and Toledo spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-18, DeSalvo contributed 29-53-82 with 50 penalty minutes and a +11 rating and was named to the 2015-16 ECHL All-Rookie Team.

Prior to his professional career, DeSalvo logged 29-73-102 with 117 penalty minutes and a +11 rating in 153 NCAA appearances for Bowling Green University spanning four seasons from 2011-15 and added 14-28-42 with 66 penalty minutes an a +5 rating in 58 USHL appearances for the Des Moines Buccaneers during the 2010-11 season.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday home clash vs. the Belleville Senators with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

