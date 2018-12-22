Wolves Surge into First
December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves moved into a tie for first place in the Central Division with their seventh win in eight tries, downing the Milwaukee Admirals 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Panther Arena.
Forwards T.J. Tynan, Reid Duke and Marco Roy scored for Chicago (17-9-3-1) while goaltender Oscar Dansk (10-4-2) saved 37 of 38 shots to earn his fourth win in a row.
Chicago, Milwaukee and Grand Rapids all own 38 points, but the Wolves hold the tiebreaker advantage because they own the most regulation and overtime wins (17). They've also played the fewest games of the three. The Wolves also are riding a season-high eight-game point streak into the holiday break.
Nicholas Baptiste score the lone goal for Milwaukee (16-10-5-1) late in the third period and netminder Tom McCollum (7-5-5) saved 15 shots.
Tynan notched the first goal of the game at 14:08, passing back and forth with linemate Tomas Hyka before slamming the puck off McCollum's blocker and in. Tynan extended his career-best point streak to nine games and sent the Wolves into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead.
Duke doubled the Wolves lead in the second period after he roared down the right side and went top shelf, breaking McCollum's water bottle with the score at 6:14.
Roy scored his first goal with the Wolves at 12:31 of the second to make it 3-0, collecting a pass in the high slot from defenseman Nic Hague before turning and shooting through traffic and straight into the back of McCollum's net.
Milwaukee pulled McCollum for an extra attacker with just under four minutes remaining in the game and Baptiste capitalized with 1:51 left to thwart Dansk's bid for his second shutout in 15 days.
The Wolves travel to Milwaukee again for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday at Panther Arena. To get tickets for the Wolves' final home game of 2018 - Super Hero Night presented by Xfinity on Saturday, Dec. 29, against Rockford -- visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
