Admirals See Point Streak End in Loss to Wolves
December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals saw their five-game point streak ended in a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Wolves on Saturday afternoon at Panther Arena in in Milwaukee's final game before the Christmas break.
The Ads, who lost in regulation for just the fourth time at home this season, outshot the Wolves 38-18 but couldn't solve Chicago goalie Oscar Dansk until Nick Baptiste's goal with an extra attacker with 1:51 to play.
T.J.Tynan got the scoring started for the Wolves on his sixth goal of the season with just under six minutes to play in the first period.
The Wolves picked up goals from Reid Duke and Marco Roy in the second period to push their lead to 3-0 and that would prove to be enough for the Wolves.
Baptiste got the Admirals on the board with his sixth goal of the season via a one-timer from the left face-off circle. Emil Pettersson and Tanner Jeannot earned the assists on the play but that was all the Ads could muster the rest of the way.
Tom McCollum made 15 saves in goal for the Admirals.
The Admirals will look for revenge over the Wolves when they meet again next Wednesday, December 26 at 7 pm here at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
