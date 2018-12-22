Graovac Ties AHL Record in 5-1 Win

DES MOINES, Iowa - Tyler Graovac put an exclamation point on his return to Des Moines with a hat trick and four-point effort against his former club to spearhead a 5-1 win for Stockton over Iowa. The former Wild forward tied an AHL record with three shorthanded goals in the contest against a Wild club that had allowed just two all season before tonight's game, completing his return to Des Moines with six points in two games to help the Heat take three of a possible four points at Iowa. Between Graovac's first two markers, the first and third goals of the night for the Heat, Iowa had tied the game at one until Spencer Foo claimed the finish on a tic-tac-toe passing play from Graovac and Dillon Dube to take a 2-1 edge midway through the second. Stockton iced the game with Brett Pollock's first of the year, capitalizing as Iowa netminder Andrew Hammond vacated the cage to try to defend Matthew Phillips coming down the wing. Phillips danced around Hammond and fed Pollock on the doorstep, who sent the puck into a yawning cage. Graovac's empty-netter then put a bow on the win.

GOALIES

W: Parsons (32 shots, 31 saves)

L: Hammond (20 shots, 16 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: 1 - Tyler Graovac (3g,1a), 2 - Tyler Parsons (31 svs), 3 - Buddy Robinson (2a)

Final Shots: STK - 21, IA - 32

Power Plays: STK - 1-4, IA - 1-6

- Tyler Parsons made his first appearance since Oct. 21 with his start, earning second star of the night honors with a season-best 31 stops on 32 shots faced.

- A night after conceding four power play goals, the Heat PK rebounded with a perfect 6-for-6 effort. The penalty kill unit outscored the Iowa power play 3-0.

- Tyler Graovac registered four points on the night, including three shorthanded goals - his first shorties of the season. His effort matched the AHL record for most SHG in a single game. Entering tonight, Iowa had allowed only two shorthanded all season. Graovac finishes the weekend with six points in two games against his former team and has registered seven points (5g,2a) over the last three games, his best three-game total of the season.

- Dillon Dube extended his scoring streak with an assist on Spencer Foo's second-period goal, extending his scoring streak to three games with four points (1g,3a) over that span. He remains at a point-per-game clip with eight points (1g,7a) in eight games.

- After snapping a four-game scoreless skid, Foo has now registered a point in back-to-back games with an assist last night and a goal tonight.

- Saturday's game was Mike McMurtry's 100th-career AHL game played.

- Brett Pollock scored his first goal of the season.

- Buddy Robinson registered two assists on the night, his second-straight multi-point effort and third of the season.

- Stockton is now 8-3-2-0 when scoring first this season.

- The Heat are now 6-3-0-0 on the year when leading after one period, 8-0-0-0 when leading after two.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Heat head into the holiday break with a trip to Tucson looming, a pair of games against the Roadrunners next weekend to close out a four-game road swing. Stockton will then return home for a New Year's Eve tilt against the San Jose Barracuda, a 5 p.m. puck drop on Monday the 31st. The game will feature a Bam Bam Stix giveaway as well as a post-game fireworks show on the ice as part of the festivities.

