Marlies Take Second Game of Back-To-Back 2-0
December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - In the last game before Christmas, Ã‰tienne Marcoux stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced against the Toronto Marlies in the Laval Rocket's 2-0 loss to their divisional rival. Chris Mueller picked up two assists in his team's victory, allowing for the Rocket and the Marlies to split the weekend back-to-back games against one another.
Unlike the night before, the scoring began in the first period during Saturday's matinee when Trevor Moore one-timed a pass from Mueller over Ã‰tienne Marcoux's shoulder while on the powerplay to make it 1-0 in favor of the visitors. Another Toronto goal in the final minute of the period made it 2-0 for the Marlies after one.
Marcoux turned away all 14 of the Marlies' shots in the second period to keep his team's deficit at two, and his strong goaltending frustrated the defending Calder Cup champions. Marcoux stopped Moore on a two-on-one, snagged Sam Jardine's bullet of a shot with his glove and followed a sneaky play all the way through to deny Pierre Engvall a shorthanded goal.
Marcoux shut out Toronto's six shots in the third period to lock in the game's second star honours as well as the final score of 2-0, since the Marlies were unable to extend their lead to three and the Rocket hit two posts rather than the back of the net.
"This game is unfortunate since we definitely wanted to go get 11 of our last possible 12 points, but we can't let [today's] emotion impact our judgement," explained JoÃ«l Bouchard after the game. "The guys have put in a constant effort recently and even though we didn't have a good game tonight, we have to give Toronto credit."
Goalscorers:
LAV: None
TOR: Moore (Mueller, Gagner) | LoVerde (Bracco, Mueller)
Goaltenders:
LAV: Marcoux (29/31) | TOR: Kaskisuo (19/19)
Rocket Powerplay: 0/2 | Rocket Penalty Kill: 2/3
Three Stars: 1. Chris Mueller - TOR | 2. Ã‰tienne Marcoux - LAV | 3. Chris LoVerde - TOR
