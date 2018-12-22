Frolik Removed from IR; Flames Assign Ryan Lomberg

December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today they have removed forward Michael Frolik from the IR and have assigned forward Ryan Lomberg to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Lomberg, a 24-year-old winger, is in his fourth pro season. He has a pair of goals along with four assists for six points and 12 penalty minutes in 19 games this season for the Stockton Heat. Lomberg has skated in four games for the Flames this season logging 17 penalty minutes.

RYAN LOMBERG - LEFT WING

BORN: Richmond Hill, ON DATE: December 9, 1994

HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 196 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.