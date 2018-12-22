Griffins Win 3-1 for Weekend Sweep of Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - During only his third game with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Tyler Spezia scored his first American Hockey League goal to help the Griffins to a 3-1 win over the Manitoba Moose at Bell MTS Place on Saturday.

In addition to Spezia's tally, Chris Terry scored his 20th goal of the season for points in back-to-back games against the Moose (11-16-2-0), while goaltender Patrik Rybar finished the night with 25 saves for the win.

Coming home with four points from the weekend sweep of Manitoba, Grand Rapids (17-11-2-2) will take a five-day holiday break before returning to action on Dec. 28, when they face the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. on the road.

The Griffins jumped out to a two-goal lead within the first 20 minutes of regulation with goals from Terry and Spezia. During a Grand Rapids power play early in the frame, Matt Puempel sent the puck to Terry from the blue line, who cleared it from the right-wing circle to open scoring at 6:32.

At 15:17, Spezia extended the lead to two after collecting a pass from Manitoba's Marko Dano along the boards in the Griffins' zone. Spezia brought the puck to Manitoba's left-wing circle and slid it past Moose defenseman Sami Niku and goaltender Ken Appleby for his first Grand Rapids goal, unassisted.

In similar fashion to Friday's game, neither team managed to score a point in the second period despite having multiple opportunities. The Griffins' penalty kill unit extinguished three penalties en route to a 4-for-4 finish on the night, while Rybar tallied nine saves to maintain Grand Rapids' lead.

A goal from Axel Holmstrom 6:13 into the third period renewed scoring, this time for both teams. During another 5-on-4 advantage stemming from a Manitoba hooking penalty, Brian Lashoff ripped off a shot from the point that bounced off Appleby, but Holmstrom managed to tuck the puck behind him for a 3-0 lead.

Manitoba's Peter Stoykewych spoiled Grand Rapids' chances of a shutout with 5:02 remaining in the frame when he corralled a pass from Niku and flung in a shot from the left-wing circle to put the Moose on the board.

The Griffins wouldn't relinquish the two-goal lead, though, outshooting the Moose 11-9 in the final frame and fending off a 6-on-5 advantage for the Moose in the waning three minutes for the weekend sweep.

Notes: Matt Puempel tallied a two-point night off a secondary assist on Holmstrom's goal...The Griffins' power play notched a 2-for-6 finish on the night...Dylan McIlrath hails from Winnipeg...Grand Rapids now has a 4-1-0-0 record against the Moose this season...With the win, the Griffins notched their 60th all-time win over Manitoba.

Three Stars: 1. GR Rybar (W, 25 saves); 2. GR Puempel (two assists); 3. MB Stoykewych (goal)

