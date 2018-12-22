Crunch Comeback to Down Penguins, 4-3, in Overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - After Ross Colton forced overtime late in the third period, Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winner as the Syracuse Crunch downed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-3, in a comeback effort tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

The win pushes the Crunch to 17-8-2-0 as they sit second in the North Division with 36 points.

Goaltender Eddie Pasquale made 20 saves between the pipes for the Crunch, while Tristan Jarry stopped 37-of-41 in net for the Penguins. Syracuse went 1-for-11 on the power play and 4-for-7 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring just 1:01 into the game. After Jarry misplayed the puck in the trapezoid, Taylor Raddysh grabbed it and wrapped around to stuff it into an open net.

The Penguins responded on the power play four minutes later. Ethan Prow fired a wrister from the blueline that was tipped in the slot by Garrett Wilson.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took the lead with back-to-back goals on the man-advantage in the second period. At the 11:58 mark, Anthony Angello cut down the slot and went top shelf with the help of Adam Johnson and Jarry. Four minutes later, Jean-Sebastien Dea cashed in on a missed clearing effort in front of the crease. Assists went to Garrett Wilson and Sam Lafferty.

Syracuse pulled back within one with a power-play goal of their own at the 17:38 mark. Colton dropped a pass back for Cory Conacher at the left boards. He picked it up and threw a centering feed for Alex Barre-Boulet to net from between the circles.

With 2:27 remaining in the game, Boris Katchouk tossed a no-look feed from the end boards for Colton to chip in and force overtime. Cal Foote collected the secondary assist.

Syracuse finished the comeback win when Verhaeghe potted the game-winner from the bottom of the right circle 1:19 into the extra frame. Barre-Boulet and Cameron Gaunce earned the assists.

The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to face the Binghamton Devils at 7:05 p.m.

Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet is tied for the league lead with nine power-play goals...The Crunch are 3-2 when requiring extra time.

