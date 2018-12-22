Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m.

December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears battle the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, AHL affiliate for the Philadelphia Flyers. It is the fifth of 12 meetings this season between both teams, with Lehigh Valley winning the last three games. In the four previous meetings, only one game was played at Giant Center, and Hershey came away victorious in a 3-1 win on October 28 over the Phantoms.

Hershey Bears (12-16-0-2) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (16-9-1-2)

December 22, 2018 | 7 PM | Game 31 | Giant Center

Referees:

Olivier Gouin (54),

Dan Kelly (55)

Linesmen:

Tom George (61), Bob Goodman (90)

Tonight's Promotions:

UGI Fleece Blanket Night (First 5,000 fans)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK-1350 AM, Zack Fisch, the Voice of the Bears and Freddy Cassivi on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:

Last night the Hershey Bears went a successful 3-for-6 on the power play and edged the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins by a 3-2 final in front of 10,545 fans at Giant Center. Jean-Sebastien Dea opened the scoring only 67 seconds into the game for the Pens, but Hershey's man-advantage took control shortly after. At 4:55, Mike Sgarbossa tallied on the Bears first power play chance of the night after burying a cross-ice pass from Riley Barber. Less than four minutes later, Nathan Walker redirected an Aaron Ness center-point shot on Hershey's second power play to take a 2-1 lead. Barber scored the eventual game-winner at 18:27 of the second period on the power play to break a 2-2 tie. Vitek Vanecek stopped 26 of 28 shots in the win. Last night the Lehigh Valley Phantoms dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Syracuse Crunch. Colin McDonald and Greg Carey scored for the Phantoms.

SEASON SERIES VERSUS LEHIGH VALLEY:

Tonight is the fifth meeting in the 12-game season series between the Bears and the Phantoms. Hershey won the first meeting, 3-1 over Lehigh Valley on October 28, but have since lost three straight to the Phantoms. In the last three meetings, Hershey has been out scored 12-2. Lehigh Valley's Greg Carey is the leading point producer for either side during the four games with three goals and two assists. Connor Bunnaman has also scored three goals during the four game span.

A STREAK MADE TO BE BROKEN:

The Bears were held scoreless in their last two meetings against the Phantoms on December 7 and December 19, losing 1-0 and 5-0 at the PPL Center. Hershey's shutout streak against the Phantoms currently stands at 147:59. Hershey's last goal against Lehigh Valley came three meetings ago on November 23, when Jayson Megna scored 12:01 into the 2nd period. The only two times the Bears have been shutout this season have been by the Phantoms.

MY DEAR WATSON:

The Hershey Bears announced Friday that the club signed defender Cliff Watson to a professional tryout agreement. Watson, 25, joined Hershey from the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks. With Kansas City, Watson collected 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 19 games this season. He opened the season with the AHL's Stockton Heat, scoring one assist in four games. The Appleton, Wisconsin native has appeared in 13 AHL games over the past two seasons with San Jose, Stockton, Utica, and now Hershey, posting two assists. Watson made his Bears debut last night in a 3-2 win over the Penguins.

ANOTHER VISIT TO THE BARBER SHOP:

Hershey forward Riley Barber posted three points (one goal, two assists) in last night's victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The fourth-year Bear leads the club with seven multi-point games this season, and last night marked the second time this year he's struck for a trio of points. Barber also scored his seventh power play goal the season last night, tying him for third in the AHL in that category. Only Chicago's Daniel Carr (9), Syracuse's Alex Barre-Boulet (8), and Bridgeport's Steve Bernier (8) have scored more on the power play this year.

POWER'S ON:

The Bears posted three power play goals last night, marking the fourth time this season they've accomplished this feat, and the fifth time they've scored three or more goals on the man-advantage. Hershey opened yesterday's game at 18th in the AHL on the power play, but thanks to the successful night, Hershey climbed five spots to 13th overall in the league. The Bears power play has been most successful at the Giant Center, ranking 10th in the AHL with a 22.7% conversion rate on home ice.

