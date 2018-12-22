Ottawa Recalls Hogberg from Belleville

December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from the Belleville Senators.

Hogberg, 24, is 2-3 with a 2.55 GAA in seven games with the Sens this season.

The Swedish native has played in 28 career AHL games amassing an 8-18-1 record with one shutout. This is his first NHL recall.

Belleville is back in action tonight against the Cleveland Monsters. They return home on Dec. 27 to host Laval and tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.