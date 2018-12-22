Ottawa Recalls Hogberg from Belleville
December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from the Belleville Senators.
Hogberg, 24, is 2-3 with a 2.55 GAA in seven games with the Sens this season.
The Swedish native has played in 28 career AHL games amassing an 8-18-1 record with one shutout. This is his first NHL recall.
Belleville is back in action tonight against the Cleveland Monsters. They return home on Dec. 27 to host Laval and tickets are available.
