Carrick Leads Gulls over Ontario

December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls extended their standings point streak to four straight games (3-0-0-1) and win streak to three straight with a 5-3 victory over the Ontario Reign tonight at Pechanga Arena. The Gulls improved to 9-5-1-1 (20 points) on home ice this season, matching the best home start in club history through 16 home games with nine wins (2017-18 and 2015-16) and 20 points (2015-16).

Sam Carrick tallied his third multi-goal game this season with two goals and an assist (2-1=3). Carrick scored his team-leading 13th and 14th goals of the season to push his point streak to five games (5-4=9) and move into a share for the team lead in scoring (14-11=25). Carrick is also now riding a three-game goal streak (3-2=5) for the second time this season, matching a career high set on five previous occasions (last: Oct. 6-13; 4-1=5). In his last eight games, Carrick has recorded 8-6=14 points. He also surpassed former Gull Nic Kerdiles to move into fifth place on the Gulls all-time scoring list with his 77th point (30=47=77).

Troy Terry earned two assists to continue to pace San Diego in assists (16) and co-leads the club in scoring (9-16=25). Terry extended his point streak to five games (1-5=6) after recording his sixth multi-point and second multi-assist effort of the season. Terry also has points in seven of his last eight games (2-7=9).

Luke Schenn scored his second goal of the season with 2.9 seconds remaining in the first period to tie the game at 2-2. The goal marked his seventh point of the season (2-5=7).

Andy Welinski netted his third goal and ninth point of 2018-19 on the power play. Kalle Kossila and Terry collected the assists.

Max Jones tallied his fifth multi-point game of the season with his eighth goal and 14th point of the season. Jones has scored four points his last three games (3-1=4).

Matt Berry earned an assist for the second straight game and has four points the last two games (1-3=4).

Luke Gazdic tied a career high with assists (0-2=2) and matched a personal best with the two points set 11 previous times (last: Oct. 26 vs. Stockton; 2-0=2).

Kevin Boyle earned his third straight win after stopping 15 shots.

Tonight's attendance was 8,277. Following tonight's contest, the Gulls and Reign will conclude the home-and-home matchup tomorrow afternoon at Citizens Business Bank Arena (3 p.m., Mighty 1090).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Sam Carrick

On the win

We haven't played them in a while. We play these guys 12 times a year so these kind of rivalries build up. I thought tonight was great. Guys stepped up and we battled. We knew coming into the game it was going to be a heavy game. We were going to have to win pucks along the walls and we did that. To have the guys stick up for each other like that is a big character builder.

On his play

We've had good chemistry with the linemates so far. We have a good mix of guys right now, guys that are battling. In this league, you can't cheat for offense and win games at the same time. I think guys are starting to realize that once we win the puck in the defensive zone, then we can create chances that way. It's just been going that way for me so far, a couple lucky bounces and hopefully I can keep it going.

Max Jones

On the rivalry with Ontario

We knew what to expect. We've played them before. There's a lot of bad blood between the teams. It's just the way it was before and it carries over year to year. That's what we expected and we were ready for it. I think we played a really good game today.

On the team's veteran leadership

You have guys like [Luke] Gazdic, a 10-year guy, he knows what to do. He knows how to get the team going. He's a very vocal and a guy like me looks up to that. I look up to Sam Carrick. It's so easy to play with those guys and feed off them. Gazdic gets in a fight, there were a few other fights and it's easy to watch that and get energized. It gives me adrenaline, it gives most guys adrenaline. That's who we look up to.

On the defense

Our defensemen were really good tonight. Their first passes were outstanding. We got out of the zone quick and easy. Our defense played a really solid game tonight.

Dallas Eakins

On the rivalry with Ontario

We're right back to square one with Ontario. It's such a great, great rivalry with a lot of physical play and verbal jousting going on out there. I think it's good. The Ducks and Kings are a massive rivalry and I love that we've got it going here, too.

On the defense

They were good. We changed a number of things about a month ago now and it's really paid off with the chances against, the way we've played overall. We aren't giving teams a whole lot. We obviously want to keep that up and see how long we can sustain that.

On the game

It must be a full moon out there tonight because so many crazy things happened. From both goalies falling down to crazy bounces off the wall and some penalties, it was just a nutty night. I'm not sure it was a 60 minute game for us but we'll take the points and move on to tomorrow.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.