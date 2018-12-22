Marlies Blank Rocket 2-0

December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





After dropping a 2-1 decision last night to the Rocket, the Marlies needed a quick turnaround for game two if they were going to get back in the win column. A strong first period in addition to a solid showing from Kasimir Kaskisuo between the pipes helped propel the Marlies to a 2-0 win over Laval.

At 11:46 of the opening frame, the Marlies were granted an opportunity on the man-advantage as Laval's Daniel Audette was sent off for slashing. Less than a minute into the power play, Chris Mueller found Trevor Moore in front of the net who made no mistake beating Etienne Marcoux with his 17th goal of the season. Sam Gagner picked up the secondary assist on the goal. Late in the frame, Jeremy Bracco found Vincent LoVerde who fired a shot from the high slot past Marcoux to put the Marlies up 2-0. Mueller added the extra assist on the goal, his second of the night. The Marlies held the Rocket to only two shots on goal in the opening frame and had a two-goal lead after 20 minutes of play.

The Rocket were unable to get anything going as Kaskisuo stood tall between the pipes and turned away all 19 shots he faced, earning his first shutout of the season. The Marlies combined for 31 shots and improved to 14-11-3-2 on the season.

After a few days off, the Marlies will return to action on Boxing Day to host the Belleville Senators for a 3:00 PM puck drop at Scotiabank Arena.

Game Notes:

GAME SUMMARY | GAME SHEET | PHOTOS

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: T. Moore (17) PP (C. Mueller, S. Gagner), V. LoVerde (1) (J. Bracco, C. Mueller)

Goaltender: K. Kaskisuo (19/19)

Laval: No goals

Goaltender: E. Marcoux (29/31)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Trevor Moore opened the scoring on the power play at 12:38 of the first period with his 17th goal of the season. Seven of Moore's 17 goals have come on the power play. Moore has recorded seven points (5 goals, 2 assists) in his last four games. Moore is tied for second in goals (17) in the league.

Vincent LoVerde scored the Marlies second goal at 19:32 of the first period. This was LoVerde's first goal of the season.

Chris Mueller recorded the primary assist on Moore's first period power play goal and the secondary assist on LoVerde's first period goal. Mueller leads the Marlies in power play points (5-10-15). Today's game is Mueller's ninth multi-point game of the season.

Sam Gagner registered the secondary assist on Moore's first period power play goal. Gagner has 22 points (7 goals, 15 assists) in 23 games this season.

Jeremy Bracco had the primary assist on LoVerde's first period goal. Bracco is tied for fourth (20) in assists in the league. Bracco has recorded 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) in eight games.

Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped all 19 shots he faced. Kaskisuo is now 3-4-1-0 on the season with a .867 Save Percentage and a 4.13 Goals Against Average. Today's game was his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

MARLIES NOTABLES

Toronto went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 1-for-3 on the power play.

Toronto had a 31-19 edge in shots in all situations.

Trevor Moore led the Marlies with six shots on goal.

The Marlies are 10-9-3-2 against North Division opponents and are 2-2-1-0 against the Laval Rocket this season.

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals: T. Moore (17)

Assists: J. Bracco (20)

Points: C. Mueller (31)

PPG: T. Moore (7)

Shots: T. Moore (87)

+/-: C. Grundstrom (+8)

PIMS: M. Marchment (42)

RECORD WHEN...

Toronto is 12-3-1-0 when scoring the first goal of the game.

The Marlies are 9-0-1-0 when leading after the first period and 8-0-1-0 when leading after the second period.

Toronto is 8-5-2-1 when leading their opponent in shots.

The Marlies are 5-4-0-0 in Saturday games.

MARLIES UPDATES

Mason Marchment received a 10-minutes misconduct at 13:36 of the second period in today's game vs the Laval Rocket.

Timothy Liljegren (ankle) did not dress for today's game. He is week-to-week with a high ankle sprain.

Calle Rosen (neck) did not dress for today's game. He left Toronto's game on December 19 vs. Binghamton and did not return.

Andreas Borgman (concussion) did not dress for today's game. He left Toronto's game on December 19 vs. Binghamton and did not return.

Rasmus Sandin (World Juniors) did not dress for today's game.

Morgan Klimchuk did not dress for today's game. He is serving the second game of a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head on December 19 vs. Binghamton.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

December 20: Recalled forward Scott Pooley from loan to Newfoundland (ECHL).

December 20: Recalled defenceman Alex Gudbranson from loan to Newfoundland (ECHL).

December 18: Recalled defenceman Stefan LeBlanc from loan to Newfoundland (ECHL).

December 18: Signed forward Tom Sestito to a PTO.

December 16: Returned goaltender Michael Garteig on loan to Newfoundland (ECHL).

December 16: Reassigned defenceman Rasmus Sandin by Toronto (NHL) to Sweden (WJC).

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH SHELDON KEEFE

On the first period:

That's as good a period as we could have asked for. It was a really great response from our guys coming out of last night's game and into today, setting us up for success for the remainder of the game. That was really well done.

On the message following the first period:

We wanted to keep going. We want to make sure we pointed out the things that were giving us success. We made some adjustments from yesterday going into today and the guys executed it very well. I thought that was giving us an advantage throughout that period. But we also knew at the same time that they were going to push back and it was going to get harder from there. We wanted to make sure we reminded them of that. That certainly was the case but I liked that we were able to sustain it and hold on to the lead and not give anything up. Kas was solid in the net and a lot of really good things.

NEXT GAME:

December 26 vs Belleville - 3:00 p.m. ET (Scotiabank Arena)

December 28 at Rochester - 7:05 p.m. ET

December 31 vs Charlotte - 3:00 p.m. ET

January 4 at Binghamton - 7:05 p.m. ET

January 5 at Syracuse - 7:00 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.