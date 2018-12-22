Attempted Miracle Comeback Comes up Just Short for T-Birds
December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (15-10-2-3) exploded for three goals in the third, but a remarkable four-goal comeback try came just one tally short in a 5-4 loss to the Providence Bruins (13-13-5-0) on Saturday night inside the MassMutual Center.
Both teams jumped out of the gate with dangerous chances in the opening minute, but goaltenders Dan Vladar of Providence and Michael Hutchinson of Springfield kept the score deadlocked through a breakneck opening minute.
Providence then nearly cracked the scoresheet when Mark McNeill moved down the left wing with a short-side wrist shot that clanged off two posts but stayed out.
Later in the first, though, McNeill would end a personal two-month goal scoring drought when he jabbed home a power play one-timer at 14:45 off a setup from Ryan Fitzgerald to open the scoring, 1-0, at 14:45.
Springfield would get a power play chance to respond, and they did just that, as Harry Zolnierczyk found Thomas Schemitsch on a cross-seam pass in the right circle, and Schemitsch stuffed home his third goal of the season at 15:31.
That 1-1 tie would last only 1:08, however. Ian McCoshen lost an edge and fell to the ice deep in his own zone, and Anton Blidh took advantage to find Karson Kuhlman in the slot, and Kuhlman's wrist shot clanged off the post and in behind Hutchinson to make it a 2-1 game into the first intermission. Providence held a 12-7 shot advantage through the opening 20 minutes of hockey.
Even though the Bruins only registered eight shots in the second, Providence made the most of it. Their power play continued to slice through the Thunderbirds' penalty killing efforts, beginning with a goal by Jordan Szwarz coming down the right wing of the offensive zone. His slick forehand slide under Hutchinson's legs knocked the Springfield starting netminder out of the game.
Sam Montembeault came on in relief, but he was put into a fire when the Thunderbirds were forced to kill a five-minute major to Ryan Horvat. Springfield got through the full five minutes, but on a 3-on-1 moments after the penalty time ended, Szwarz hit Peter Cehlarik, who in turn beat Montembeault to make it 4-1 at 16:26.
Providence did not take long to score their third power play goal of the night when Connor Clifton beat Montembeault with a right point wrister at 19:39, just 12 seconds after the Bruins' fifth power play had begun.
With a 5-1 deficit heading into the third, rather than keel over, the Thunderbirds exploded for three goals in a 1:50 span to get back within a goal. Making the feat even more impressive was the fact that just moments earlier, the Thunderbirds had squandered 1:50 of 5-on-3 time.
Patrick Bajkov opened the run with a one-touch shot through Vladar off a set-up from Dryden Hunt behind the net at 10:57.
Just 1:28 later, Hunt himself got his 11th of the year by getting in front of Vladar and deflecting a one-timer from Ludwig Bystrom into the twine to make it 5-3.
Just 22 more seconds later, Paul Thompson crashed the net and batted home a rebound after both Matt Marcinew and Joel Lowry had whacks at the puck near the goal mouth.
In the end, though, the T-Birds' attempted miracle came up one goal shy, as the Bruins survived a final-minute push to take the 5-4 win.
Springfield departs for the holiday break before closing their homestand on Friday, Dec. 28 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.
Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2018
- Crunch Comeback to Down Penguins, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Graovac Ties AHL Record in 5-1 Win - Stockton Heat
- Sens Nudged by One in Cleveland - Belleville Senators
- 'Canes Recall Bishop and Kuokkanen from AHL - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Push Win Streak to Three with 3-2 Win over Belleville - Cleveland Monsters
- Phantoms Rack up the Goals in 6-1 Blowout at Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Attempted Miracle Comeback Comes up Just Short for T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Third-Period Flurry Earns Gulls OT Point - San Diego Gulls
- Three Power Play Goals Lead P-Bruins over T-Birds 5-4 - Providence Bruins
- Devils Win Second in a Row, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Devils End Comets' Point Streak - Utica Comets
- Barber Scores in 6-1 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Eansor scores in second straight game as Bridgeport falls to Charlotte in Saturday rematch - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Checkers Roll into Break with 3-1 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Head into Break with 5-1 Loss to Hartford - Rochester Americans
- Mazanec Halts 40 to Lift Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Win 3-1 for Weekend Sweep of Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Surge into First - Chicago Wolves
- Moose Head into Holidays with Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals See Point Streak End in Loss to Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Blank Rocket 2-0 - Toronto Marlies
- Marlies Take Second Game of Back-To-Back 2-0 - Laval Rocket
- Blackhawks Recall Nilsson, Reassign Johnson to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- WNBA Star Breanna Stewart to Appear at December 29 Syracuse Crunch Game - Syracuse Crunch
- Frolik Removed from IR; Flames Assign Ryan Lomberg - Stockton Heat
- Game #28 Preview: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ottawa Recalls Hogberg from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Recall Forward Dan DeSalvo from ECHL's Toledo Walleye - Cleveland Monsters
- Francouz, Greer and Dries to Avalanche, Cannata Recalled to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Stockton Looks for Weekend Split with Iowa - Stockton Heat
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Martin Ouellette from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Senators Recall Paterson from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Monsters, December 22 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sabres Assign Guhle to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Darren's Dagger Extends Rockford Hot Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Penalties Slow Reign in Setback - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Go the Distance in Point-Boosting OTL to San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Carrick Leads Gulls over Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Rally to Earn Seventh-Straight Home Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Earns 8-7 Victory against Stockton in Offensive Showdown - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Score Three Goals in Three Minutes for 4-1 Win over Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Yamamoto with a Pair in Condors 5-3 Road Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Second Period Sinks Eagles in 5-3 Loss to Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Tally Season-High 42 Shots - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rocket Takes First of Back-To-Back against Marlies 2-1 - Laval Rocket
- Hintz, Stars Snap Rampage Streak - San Antonio Rampage
- Griffins' Chargo Topples Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Tripped up by Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Stars Rush Back to Earn 5-2 Win over Rampage - Texas Stars
- Wolves' Streak Ends at Six - Chicago Wolves
- Stockton Drops Wild Contest at Iowa - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Attempted Miracle Comeback Comes up Just Short for T-Birds
- Late Charge Not Enough to Get T-Birds Past Comets
- T-Birds Look to Extend Home Point Streak to Eight against Utica
- Colin McDonald, Andrew Campbell Named Playing Captains for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic
- Bystrom, Hunt Push T-Birds Past Crunch in 3-2 Triumph