'Canes Recall Bishop and Kuokkanen from AHL
December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forwards Clark Bishop and Janne Kuokkanen from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.
Bishop, 22, has posted five points (3g, 2a) in 15 AHL games with the Checkers this season. The St. John's, N.L., native has recorded two points (1g, 1a) in 15 games with the Hurricanes. Bishop made his NHL debut on Oct. 20 vs. Colorado and tallied his first NHL points (1g, 1a) on Dec. 7 at Anaheim. The 6'1", 199-pound forward was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 127th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.
Kuokkanen, 20, ranks second on the Checkers with 27 points (11g, 16a) in 29 games, and has appeared in three NHL games with the Hurricanes this season. The Oulunsalo, Finland, native has registered 67 points (22g, 45a) in 89 career AHL games with Charlotte. The 6'1", 193-pound forward was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 43rd overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft and represented Finland at the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships.
The Hurricanes conclude their five-game homestand against the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 5 p.m. at PNC Arena. For more information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).
