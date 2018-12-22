WNBA Star Breanna Stewart to Appear at December 29 Syracuse Crunch Game

December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Two-time Women's National Basketball Association All-Star and 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart will attend the Syracuse Crunch game on Saturday, Dec. 29 when the team hosts the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7 p.m.

As part of her appearance, Stewart, a North Syracuse, New York native, will participate in a ceremonial puck drop and sign autographs in Memorial Hall during the first intermission.

Stewart was selected first overall by the Seattle Storm at the 2016 WNBA Draft. During her rookie year, she paced first-year players in points, rebounds and blocks. She swept Rookie of the Month awards and was named Rookie of the Year. She was also the youngest member on the US Olympic team who won gold in Rio. Stewart was awarded the Best Female Athlete and Best Female Collegiate Athlete awards at the 2016 ESPYs.

In her sophomore season, Stewart was voted into the 2017 WNBA All-Star Game. Most recently, Stewart appeared in the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game and helped lead the Storm to a three-game sweep of the Washington Mystics to claim the 2018 WNBA Championship, the team's first championship in eight years. Stewart won the 2018 Finals MVP, becoming the sixth player in league history to win both league MVP and Finals MVP in the same year.

Prior to her professional career, Stewart played four years at the University of Connecticut. As a member of the UConn Huskies Women's basketball team, she won the NCAA National title all four seasons and is the only player of either gender to win the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player Award four times. Additionally, she has won the National Player of the Year Award, Naismith Trophy, and USBWA National Player of the Year Award each of the past three seasons. In her four NCAA Championship appearances, she averaged 19 points and 10.3 rebounds. She is the only player in Division I history to accumulate 300 career blocks and 300 career assists and is the only NCAA athlete to be a three-time Associated Press Player of the Year.

Stewart played her high school basketball at Cicero-North Syracuse and was selected to the McDonald's All-American Team in 2012. That same year, she was also named the National Gatorade Player of the Year, the Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year, Naismith Prep Player of the Year and USA Today Player of the Year.

