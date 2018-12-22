WNBA Star Breanna Stewart to Appear at December 29 Syracuse Crunch Game
December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Two-time Women's National Basketball Association All-Star and 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart will attend the Syracuse Crunch game on Saturday, Dec. 29 when the team hosts the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7 p.m.
As part of her appearance, Stewart, a North Syracuse, New York native, will participate in a ceremonial puck drop and sign autographs in Memorial Hall during the first intermission.
Stewart was selected first overall by the Seattle Storm at the 2016 WNBA Draft. During her rookie year, she paced first-year players in points, rebounds and blocks. She swept Rookie of the Month awards and was named Rookie of the Year. She was also the youngest member on the US Olympic team who won gold in Rio. Stewart was awarded the Best Female Athlete and Best Female Collegiate Athlete awards at the 2016 ESPYs.
In her sophomore season, Stewart was voted into the 2017 WNBA All-Star Game. Most recently, Stewart appeared in the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game and helped lead the Storm to a three-game sweep of the Washington Mystics to claim the 2018 WNBA Championship, the team's first championship in eight years. Stewart won the 2018 Finals MVP, becoming the sixth player in league history to win both league MVP and Finals MVP in the same year.
Prior to her professional career, Stewart played four years at the University of Connecticut. As a member of the UConn Huskies Women's basketball team, she won the NCAA National title all four seasons and is the only player of either gender to win the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player Award four times. Additionally, she has won the National Player of the Year Award, Naismith Trophy, and USBWA National Player of the Year Award each of the past three seasons. In her four NCAA Championship appearances, she averaged 19 points and 10.3 rebounds. She is the only player in Division I history to accumulate 300 career blocks and 300 career assists and is the only NCAA athlete to be a three-time Associated Press Player of the Year.
Stewart played her high school basketball at Cicero-North Syracuse and was selected to the McDonald's All-American Team in 2012. That same year, she was also named the National Gatorade Player of the Year, the Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year, Naismith Prep Player of the Year and USA Today Player of the Year.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2018
- Blackhawks Recall Nilsson, Reassign Johnson to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- WNBA Star Breanna Stewart to Appear at December 29 Syracuse Crunch Game - Syracuse Crunch
- Frolik Removed from IR; Flames Assign Ryan Lomberg - Stockton Heat
- Game #28 Preview: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ottawa Recalls Hogberg from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Recall Forward Dan DeSalvo from ECHL's Toledo Walleye - Cleveland Monsters
- Francouz, Greer and Dries to Avalanche, Cannata Recalled to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Stockton Looks for Weekend Split with Iowa - Stockton Heat
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Martin Ouellette from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Senators Recall Paterson from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Monsters, December 22 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sabres Assign Guhle to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Darren's Dagger Extends Rockford Hot Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Penalties Slow Reign in Setback - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Go the Distance in Point-Boosting OTL to San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Carrick Leads Gulls over Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Rally to Earn Seventh-Straight Home Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Earns 8-7 Victory against Stockton in Offensive Showdown - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Score Three Goals in Three Minutes for 4-1 Win over Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Yamamoto with a Pair in Condors 5-3 Road Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Second Period Sinks Eagles in 5-3 Loss to Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Tally Season-High 42 Shots - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rocket Takes First of Back-To-Back against Marlies 2-1 - Laval Rocket
- Hintz, Stars Snap Rampage Streak - San Antonio Rampage
- Griffins' Chargo Topples Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Tripped up by Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Stars Rush Back to Earn 5-2 Win over Rampage - Texas Stars
- Wolves' Streak Ends at Six - Chicago Wolves
- Stockton Drops Wild Contest at Iowa - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.