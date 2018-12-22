Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Monsters, December 22

The set-up

After squaring off for the first time ever Friday night, the Belleville Senators and Cleveland Monsters will do it all again tonight.

Belleville (13-16-2-0) dropped six points out of the final playoff spot, currently held by Cleveland, after their defeat last night. Belleville's 92 goals are the fourth most in the North Division while their 103 goals conceded are also the fourth most in the division.

Cleveland (15-10-4-0) remains in a tie with Syracuse for third place in the North and haven't suffered a regulation loss in its last three contests.

Roster notes

No rosters moves overnight for Belleville but head coach Troy Mann will have to decide who starts in goal tonight. Marcus Hogberg was scheduled to start but he wound up playing 45 minutes Friday in relief of Filip Gustavsson so Mann will have to decide if he goes back to Hogberg for what would effectively be two starts in back-to-back nights.

Jim O'Brien, Julius Bergman and Filip Chlapik didn't travel.

Previous history

The Monsters won the first ever meeting between the two sides 6-3 Friday. The teams will square off seven more times this season.

Who to watch

With two assists Friday, Drake Batherson jumped back into the Senators' points lead with 23. He is also currently riding a four-game point streak.

Cleveland center Alex Broadhurst had three goals all season entering Friday but wound up potting a hat-trick against Belleville. He has 18 points in 27 games this season.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

