Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Monsters, December 22
December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The set-up
After squaring off for the first time ever Friday night, the Belleville Senators and Cleveland Monsters will do it all again tonight.
Belleville (13-16-2-0) dropped six points out of the final playoff spot, currently held by Cleveland, after their defeat last night. Belleville's 92 goals are the fourth most in the North Division while their 103 goals conceded are also the fourth most in the division.
Cleveland (15-10-4-0) remains in a tie with Syracuse for third place in the North and haven't suffered a regulation loss in its last three contests.
Roster notes
No rosters moves overnight for Belleville but head coach Troy Mann will have to decide who starts in goal tonight. Marcus Hogberg was scheduled to start but he wound up playing 45 minutes Friday in relief of Filip Gustavsson so Mann will have to decide if he goes back to Hogberg for what would effectively be two starts in back-to-back nights.
Jim O'Brien, Julius Bergman and Filip Chlapik didn't travel.
Previous history
The Monsters won the first ever meeting between the two sides 6-3 Friday. The teams will square off seven more times this season.
Who to watch
With two assists Friday, Drake Batherson jumped back into the Senators' points lead with 23. He is also currently riding a four-game point streak.
Cleveland center Alex Broadhurst had three goals all season entering Friday but wound up potting a hat-trick against Belleville. He has 18 points in 27 games this season.
Where to watch
Saturday's game starts at 7:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.
The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2018
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Monsters, December 22 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sabres Assign Guhle to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Darren's Dagger Extends Rockford Hot Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Penalties Slow Reign in Setback - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Go the Distance in Point-Boosting OTL to San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Carrick Leads Gulls over Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Rally to Earn Seventh-Straight Home Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Earns 8-7 Victory against Stockton in Offensive Showdown - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Score Three Goals in Three Minutes for 4-1 Win over Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Yamamoto with a Pair in Condors 5-3 Road Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Second Period Sinks Eagles in 5-3 Loss to Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Tally Season-High 42 Shots - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rocket Takes First of Back-To-Back against Marlies 2-1 - Laval Rocket
- Hintz, Stars Snap Rampage Streak - San Antonio Rampage
- Griffins' Chargo Topples Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Tripped up by Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Stars Rush Back to Earn 5-2 Win over Rampage - Texas Stars
- Wolves' Streak Ends at Six - Chicago Wolves
- Stockton Drops Wild Contest at Iowa - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.