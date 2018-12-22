Darren's Dagger Extends Rockford Hot Streak

Rosemont, Ill. - Darren Raddysh scored the winner in overtime and Alexandre Fortin netted two goals as the Rockford IceHogs defeated the Chicago Wolves 4-3 in a back-and-forth Illinois Lottery Cup battle Friday night at Allstate Arena. With the victory, the IceHogs secured their first three-game winning streak of the season and extended their point streak to five games.

IceHogs goaltender Anton Forsberg made 32 saves in the win, preserving his perfect road record. The netminder is now 5-0-0-0 in games away from the BMO Harris Bank Center this year, posting a 2.13 GAA and a .924 save percentage in those contests.

Raddysh's winning tally came with just 39 seconds remaining in the overtime session. Anthony Louis carried the puck into the offensive zone to initiate the play, then centered the puck for Raddysh to convert past the blocker side of Wolves goaltender Max Lagace.

Defenseman Lucas Carlsson lifted the IceHogs to a late third-period lead on a goal from the slot after deking past two Wolves defenseman. But Daniel Carr drew the Chicago even with 1:26 remaining in regulation as Lagace was pulled for the extra attacker.

Chicago's Nic Hague and Rockford's Jacob Nilsson traded goals in the opening period. Nilsson finished the game with a goal and two assists, notching the first three-point game from an IceHogs skater since Matthew Highmore tallied a goal and two assists on October 24 against the San Antonio Rampage.

Fortin tallied back-to-back goals 3:30 apart to give the IceHogs a two-goal cushion in the early stages of the second period. Then Curtis McKenzie and Carr answered for the Wolves to even the score at three goals apiece heading into the final frame of regulation.

