Francouz, Greer and Dries to Avalanche, Cannata Recalled to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Pavel Francouz has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate, along with forwards Sheldon Dries and A.J. Greer. In addition, goalie Joe Cannata has received a call-up to the Eagles from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Greer currently sits second on the Eagles roster in goals (9), assists (12) and points (21) and is averaging a point per contest through 21 games this season. The 21 year-old has also seen action in four games with the Avalanche this season and has registered four assists in 24 total NHL contests.

Dries returns to the Avalanche after already posting two goals and two assists in 16 games at the NHL level this season. The second-year pro has also collected one goal and one assist in 10 AHL contests with the Eagles.

Cannata heads to the AHL after going 8-5-1 with Utah, generating a 2.44 goals-against average and a.912 save-percentage during that time. The sixth-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2009 NHL Draft helped lead the Eagles to a Kelly Cup Championship during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Eagles return to action when they play host the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday, December 22nd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

