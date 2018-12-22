Penalties Slow Reign in Setback

December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign found themselves on the wrong side of a Friday-night affair in San Diego, which finished with a 5-3 final. Forward Brett Sutter collected a goal and an assist, while defenseman Austin Strand scored his first career AHL goal and forward Kyle Bauman also found the back of the net in defeat. Ontario had to kill a season-high 11 penalties on the evening, finishing 10-of-11 while a man down, while also tallying two shorthanded goals.

Date: December 21, 2018

Venue: Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA

Attendance: 8,277

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1221BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1221Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1221PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (9-11-3-2)

SD Record: (11-11-1-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 2 1 0 -- 3

SD 2 2 1 -- 5

Shots PP

ONT 18 1/5

SD 32 1/11

Three Stars:

1) SD - Sam Carrick

2) SD - Max Jones

3) SD - Luke Gazdic

GWG: Max Jones (8)

W: Kevin Boyle (8-5-0)

L: Peter Budaj (3-6-2)

Next Game: Saturday, December 22 vs. San Diego, 3:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.