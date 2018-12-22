Penalties Slow Reign in Setback
December 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign found themselves on the wrong side of a Friday-night affair in San Diego, which finished with a 5-3 final. Forward Brett Sutter collected a goal and an assist, while defenseman Austin Strand scored his first career AHL goal and forward Kyle Bauman also found the back of the net in defeat. Ontario had to kill a season-high 11 penalties on the evening, finishing 10-of-11 while a man down, while also tallying two shorthanded goals.
Date: December 21, 2018
Venue: Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA
Attendance: 8,277
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1221BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1221Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1221PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (9-11-3-2)
SD Record: (11-11-1-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 2 1 0 -- 3
SD 2 2 1 -- 5
Shots PP
ONT 18 1/5
SD 32 1/11
Three Stars:
1) SD - Sam Carrick
2) SD - Max Jones
3) SD - Luke Gazdic
GWG: Max Jones (8)
W: Kevin Boyle (8-5-0)
L: Peter Budaj (3-6-2)
Next Game: Saturday, December 22 vs. San Diego, 3:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2018
- Darren's Dagger Extends Rockford Hot Streak - Rockford IceHogs
- Penalties Slow Reign in Setback - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Go the Distance in Point-Boosting OTL to San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Carrick Leads Gulls over Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Rally to Earn Seventh-Straight Home Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Earns 8-7 Victory against Stockton in Offensive Showdown - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Score Three Goals in Three Minutes for 4-1 Win over Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Yamamoto with a Pair in Condors 5-3 Road Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Second Period Sinks Eagles in 5-3 Loss to Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Tally Season-High 42 Shots - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rocket Takes First of Back-To-Back against Marlies 2-1 - Laval Rocket
- Hintz, Stars Snap Rampage Streak - San Antonio Rampage
- Griffins' Chargo Topples Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Tripped up by Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Stars Rush Back to Earn 5-2 Win over Rampage - Texas Stars
- Wolves' Streak Ends at Six - Chicago Wolves
- Stockton Drops Wild Contest at Iowa - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.