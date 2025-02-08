Moose Fall to Iowa, 3-1

The Manitoba Moose (12-26-1-1) fell 3-1 to the Iowa Wild (15-26-2-1) on Saturday. The Moose were coming off a 6-0 loss against the Chicago Wolves prior to the AHL All-Star break.

Caeden Bankier opened the scoring for Iowa in the final three minutes of the first period, to establish a 1-0 lead. The Moose were held off the scoresheet in the first despite outshooting the Wild 12-8 through the frame. Iowa netminder Samuel Hlavaj made 12 stops for the Wild. Domenic DiVincentiis made seven saves on eight shots in the Manitoba crease.

Brendan Gaunce found the back of the net on a Wild power play four minutes into the middle frame, increasing their lead to 2-0. The Moose were once again held scoreless, with Hlavaj making 12 stops to hold Iowa's two-goal lead. DiVincentiis made 11 stops on 12 shots for Manitoba.

Both goalies continued to hold the line until the final minutes of the contest. The Moose called DiVincentiis to the bench for an extra attacker late. The gambit didn't pan out as Travis Boyd hit the empty net, extending the Iowa's lead to 3-0. Dominic Toninato put the Moose on the board with 57 seconds remaining in the game, but Iowa held on to secure a 3-1 win. Hlavaj made 33 saves on 34 shots for Iowa, and DiVincentiis wrapped with 33 saves on 35 shots for Manitoba.

Quotable

Moose forward Parker Ford (Click for full interview)

"I think for the most part we were battling, sometimes the puck just doesn't bounce for you. This finalm stretch of the season we just gotta find a way. We know those are big points, they're right ahead of us in the standings, and tomorrow is huge for us."

Statbook

Parker Ford recorded a new career-high of eight shots on goal

Dominic Toninato (1G) has registered two goals over his past three games

Domenic DiVincentiis has allowed two or less goals in six of his eight appearances this season

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Iowa Wild once again on Sunday, Feb. 9. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. The first 2,000 fans through the doors will receive a Moose bowl. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch upcoming moose games on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

