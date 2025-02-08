Louis Domingue Secures 100th Career Victory as Wolf Pack Beat Phantoms 4-2
February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack snapped their seven-game losing streak on Saturday night, doubling up the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-2 at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA. Louis Domingue made 31 saves to secure his 100 th career AHL victory, while Anton Blidh struck twice.
Chad Ruhwedel sent a perfect pass from deep in his own zone to Dylan Roobroeck in the neutral zone late in the second period. Roobroeck tapped the puck to Brett Berard, who entered down the left-wing side and sniped home his ninth goal of the season at 15:07.
The goal was Berard's second point (1 g, 1 a) of the period and would stand as the game-winning tally.
Alexis Gendron drew first blood for the Phantoms, striking for the 13 th time this season. Brendan Furry won a faceoff in the Wolf Pack zone to Helge Grans, who fed the puck to Gendron. Gendron worked into the left-wing circle and beat Domingue by the glove to break the ice at 9:49.
Late in the period, Brandon Scanlin was whistled for interference, giving the Phantoms 1:51 of power play time entering the middle stanza.
Casey Fitzgerald connected with Bo Groulx late in the penalty kill in the neutral zone. Groulx entered in on the right-wing side, worked around a defenseman into the left-wing circle, and snapped home the club's sixth shorthanded goal of the season at 1:31 to tie the game 1-1.
Less than three minutes later, however, a turnover ended up in the Wolf Pack's net. An outlet pass was intercepted by Oscar Eklind, who walked down the middle and ripped a shot by Domingue for his first goal in 33 games. The tally, scored at 4:13, was Eklind's fifth of the season.
1:28 later, the Wolf Pack evened the tilt again. Connor Mackey's blast was denied by Keith Petruzzelli, but the rebound came right to Blidh. The veteran forward blasted his 14 th goal of the season by Petruzzelli at 5:41, tying the game 2-2.
Blidh's 14 th goal of the season marked a new career-high.
Berard then broke the tie at 15:07, giving the Wolf Pack the lead for good.
For the second straight period, the Wolf Pack were whistled for a penalty late. This time, it was Bryce McConnell-Barker who was sent off for interference at 19:13.
Groulx was sprung in on a shorthanded breakaway early in the third period, but was denied by the stick of Petruzzelli.
The Phantoms pushed hard in the final period but could not solve Domingue. The veteran goaltender made five saves to preserve his 100 th career AHL victory.
Blidh hit the empty net at 19:43, potting his 15 th goal of the season to end the intrigue.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, Feb. 12, when the Bridgeport Islanders come to town!
The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
