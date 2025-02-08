Checkers Fall 5-1 Against The Islanders

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checker's scored first behind Kyle Criscuolo's solo goal to round out the first period, but would fall short of the Islanders offense in the latter half, allowing five goals in the remaining periods en route to a lopsided defeat.

After a slow start to the first period, Criscuolo's goal opened the scoring with just under two minutes left of the first period, as the puck tipped off his stick to find the back of the net with the help of Justin Sourdif.

The Islanders would tie the game early in the second period. The battle would continue, as Bridgeport gained two more quick points to wrap up the second period. The Islanders would go on to round out the scoring in the final 20 minutes, earning two more goals and finalizing their win.

NOTES

¬â¹ ¬â¹The Checkers finished their season series against Bridgeport with a 5-3-0-0 record ... The Checkers have been held without a power-play goal for five straight games (12 opportunities) ... Justin Sourdif has points in back-to-back games ... This was the fifth time this season that the Checkers have allowed at least five goals ... Riley Bezeau, Nicholas Zabaneh, Josh Davies, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel and Cooper Black were the extras to Charlotte.

