Checkers Fall 5-1 Against The Islanders
February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checker's scored first behind Kyle Criscuolo's solo goal to round out the first period, but would fall short of the Islanders offense in the latter half, allowing five goals in the remaining periods en route to a lopsided defeat.
After a slow start to the first period, Criscuolo's goal opened the scoring with just under two minutes left of the first period, as the puck tipped off his stick to find the back of the net with the help of Justin Sourdif.
The Islanders would tie the game early in the second period. The battle would continue, as Bridgeport gained two more quick points to wrap up the second period. The Islanders would go on to round out the scoring in the final 20 minutes, earning two more goals and finalizing their win.
NOTES
¬â¹ ¬â¹The Checkers finished their season series against Bridgeport with a 5-3-0-0 record ... The Checkers have been held without a power-play goal for five straight games (12 opportunities) ... Justin Sourdif has points in back-to-back games ... This was the fifth time this season that the Checkers have allowed at least five goals ... Riley Bezeau, Nicholas Zabaneh, Josh Davies, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel and Cooper Black were the extras to Charlotte.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025
- Griffins Drop Fourth Straight Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pickering Caps Pens' Epic Rally Over Monsters, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Columbus Blue Jackets Loan Forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz and Mikael Pyyhtia to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Drop 5-0 Decision to Crunch in Return - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Blank Hershey Bears, 5-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Louis Domingue Secures 100th Career Victory as Wolf Pack Beat Phantoms 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Casey the Overtime Hero vs Senators - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Alexandrov, Ice-O-Topes Thunder Past Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Fall 5-4 in Overtime to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Fall 5-1 Against The Islanders - Charlotte Checkers
- Gushchin Leads Barracuda Past Roadrunners - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Rally Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Fall to Iowa, 3-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Opens Weekend Set with 3-1 Win over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Wolf Pack, Game #46 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gaucher Recalled to Flyers, Richard Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Recall Goaltender Ben Gaudreau - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Silver Knights in 5-2 Loss - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Condors v Wolves, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Rangers Recall Dylan Garand from Wolf Pack, Reassign Hugo Ollas to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders vs. Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #43 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: IceHogs Look for Weekend Split in Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Walker's Four-Point Debut Propels Roadrunners to 4-3 Comeback Victory Over Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Edged by Roadrunners, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- McLain Scores Hat Trick in 5-2 Silver Knights' Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sprong Scores in Overtime Again to Extend Firebirds' Win Streak - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wolves Ground Condors 4-3 in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Condors Rally Three Times to Extend Point Streak - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.