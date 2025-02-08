Game #43 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at San Jose Barracuda

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #43: Tucson Roadrunners (20-19-2-1) at San Jose Barracuda (23-14-2-3)

Time: 3 p.m. MST, Tech CU Arena, San Jose, CA

Referees: #14 Jordan Deckard, #78 Jarret Burton

Linespeople: #57 Matthieu Audet, #21 Alexander Ledovskly

The Tucson Roadrunners (20-19-2-1) will look to complete the sweep when they face the San Jose Barracuda (23-14-2-3) in Saturday's finale at Tech CU Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. MST.

Tucson rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second period Friday to earn a 4-3 win, snapping an eight-game skid and securing its first victory since Jan. 11 at San Diego. A win Saturday would mark the Roadrunners' first series sweep since taking both games in Abbotsford on Dec. 20-21.

Friday's victory also moved Tucson within two points of seventh-place Bakersfield for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. With a Roadrunners win and a Condors loss Saturday, Tucson could climb back into postseason position.

Three things:

Walker's Debut to Remember

Friday's contest may forever be known as The Sammy Walker Game. In his Roadrunners debut, Walker played a role in all four goals during Tucson's thrilling comeback win. The forward, acquired earlier this week from the Iowa Wild, helped jumpstart the rally by assisting on Robbie Russo's power-play goal before scoring one himself just 30 seconds later-again on the man advantage-to tie the game 2-2. He wasn't finished. Walker set up Austin Poganski's early third-period goal and later netted the go-ahead tally midway through the final frame. With four points (2G, 2A), Walker became the first Roadrunner this season to record a four-point game and secured the game-winning goal in the process. He also became the first Tucson skater to notch four points in a single outing since Cameron Hebig accomplished the feat on April 12, 2024, against Colorado (1G, 3A). Now that's how you make a first impression.

Russo Lights the Lamp

Veteran defenseman Robbie Russo found the back of the net for the first time this season, sparking Tucson's comeback late in the second period. It marked his first goal since April 19, 2024, against the Syracuse Crunch, but his offensive contributions have been steady all year. Russo leads all Roadrunners defensemen with 18 points and added to that total with an assist on Sammy Walker's game-tying goal just 30 seconds later. His 10 power-play points this season tie him with Andrew Agozzino for second-most on the team, trailing only Egor Sokolov (11). The two-point effort also marked Russo's fourth multi-point game of the season-the most among Tucson blueliners and tied for fourth overall on the team.

Power Play Heating Up

After going seven straight games without a power-play goal in January, the Roadrunners have found better chemistry with the man advantage. Tucson has now scored a power-play goal in four consecutive games, matching its longest streak of the season set in November. On Friday, the Roadrunners converted twice on six opportunities, marking their first multi-goal performance on the power play since a 3-0 win over Henderson on Dec. 14. The team has also excelled at drawing penalties, earning 15 power-play chances over the last two games and 20 in the last three. With special teams trending in the right direction, Tucson will look to keep the momentum going in Saturday's series finale.

What's the word?

"I like the early games. You just get up and go play. Hopefully, we can have a little better start tomorrow and just do the same thing, get another win, and keep it rolling."

Roadrunners forward Sammy Walker on Saturday's early puck drop

Number to Know:

260 - Cameron Hebig is set to skate in his 260th career AHL game Saturday, tying former Roadrunner and current Pittsburgh Penguin Michael Bunting for the most games played by a forward in franchise history. The milestone also places Hebig second all-time in games played for the Roadrunners, trailing only defenseman Dysin Mayo, who appeared in 279 games before joining the Henderson Silver Knights. If Hebig remains in the lineup, he is on pace to surpass Mayo and become Tucson's all-time leader in games played on Friday, March 28, at San Diego.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tech CU Arena. Fans can watch the game on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

