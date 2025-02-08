Rangers Recall Dylan Garand from Wolf Pack, Reassign Hugo Ollas to Hartford
February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Dylan Garand from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Additionally, the club has reassigned goaltender Hugo Ollas to the Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Worcester Railers.
Garand, 22, has appeared in 23 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He is 12-7-4 on the season with a .913 save percentage, a 2.68 goals-against average, and three shutouts. Garand was selected to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, representing the club along with forward Alex Belzile at last week's event.
The native of Victoria, BC, is 41-39-12 in 96 career AHL appearances with the Wolf Pack.
Garand was selected in the fourth round, 103 rd overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Ollas, 22, has split his rookie professional season between the Railers and the Bloomington Bison in the ECHL. With the Bison, Ollas appeared in eleven games, posting a record of 2-7-1 with a .888 save percentage and 3.18 goals-against average.
In seven games with the Railers, Ollas is 4-1-2 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.69 goals-against average.
The native of Linköping, SWE, joined the Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign after turning pro. He made his professional debut on Apr. 20, 2024, against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
He collected his first career victory that night, making 14 saves.
The 6'7", 251-pound netminder was selected in the seventh round, 197 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
