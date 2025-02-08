Sprong Scores in Overtime Again to Extend Firebirds' Win Streak

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the San Diego on Friday night at Pechanga Arena in overtime by the final score 3-2. Daniel Sprong scored the overtime game-winner and Philipp Grubauer made 30 saves to help earn the Firebirds their 24th win of the season. The overtime win was Coachella Valley's third straight in the extra session and the win was their fourth in a row.

QUICK NOTES

Following a scoreless opening period, Coachella Valley struck first in the middle frame. Ben Meyers tapped home a feed from Logan Morrison to make it 1-0 Firebirds on the powerplay. The goal was Meyers' 15th of the year, and the secondary assist belonged to Daniel Sprong at 5:17.

58 seconds later, Ty Nelson's shot from the right point was tipped by Jani Nyman for his AHL-rookie leading 18th goal of the season. Max Lajoie earned the second assist on the goal by Nyman to extend Coachella Valley's lead to 2-0.

San Diego struck on the powerplay to make it a one-goal game on a strike from Ryan Carpenter.

Sam Colangelo tied the game for the Gulls less than five minutes into the third period.

The Firebirds went to the powerplay with 4:45 left in regulation but could not find the tying tally. Coachella Valley was called for too-many-many with 1:37 remaining on the clock but killed it off through the end of the third, plus overtime.

Daniel Sprong, who served the too-many-men penalty, came out of the box and grabbed the puck before circling around the San Diego net and ripping a shot through Calle Clang from the slot for the game-winner. The goal was Sprong's seventh of the season and second straight overtime game-winner.

Tonight's game was the 200th in the AHL for Luke Henman and 100th for Ben Meyers.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer stopped 29 of 31 shots to earn his second win as a Firebird.

Coachella Valley's record moves to 25-15-1-5 on the season and 13-8-1-1 on the road.

The Firebirds went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill and finished the game 1-for-2 on the powerplay.

Coachella Valley was outshot by San Diego 31-27.

The Firebirds continue their road swing, battling the Henderson Silver Knights this Wednesday, February 12th. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT in Nevada.

