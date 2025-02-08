Sens Fall to Comet Comeback, 3-2, in Overtime

A 2-0 lead for the Belleville Senators wasn't enough on Saturday night, as the Utica Comets stormed back with three consecutive goals to down Belleville 3-2.

The point earned in the standings still pushes the Senators a little closer to the playoff picture; they are now six points back of fifth-place Syracuse with five games in hand.

Donovan Sebrango put the Senators ahead just under three minutes into the game when he rifled home a wrist shot from the left-wing circle. Barely a minute later, Jeremy Davies centred a puck from behind the net, finding Keean Washkurak at the net front who one-timed the puck in for his fifth of the season and a 2-0 Belleville lead. Utica tried to spark some energy with a fight a couple of minutes later, but Jorian Donovan more than held his own in a brief tilt with Nathan Légaré of the Comets.

Utica's first power play paid dividends, though, when Nolan Foote shot the puck from the right circle with a big crowd in from of Merilainen, beating him at the 8:47 mark to cut his team's deficit in half.

Foote would then tie the game in the opening minute of the 2nd period on a two-on-one rush, letting fly a low wrist shot from the left circle that ricocheted off Merilainen and into the cage to make it 2-2.

A scoreless third period gave way to a quick overtime. Seamus Casey forced a turnover inside the Belleville line, took the puck to the front of the net, and slid a backhand shot into the Belleville net to give the Comets the victory just nine seconds into the frame.

Fast Facts:

#4 Jeremy Davies tallied his 26th assist and 31st point of the season, moving him up to 4th in the AHL in points by a defenceman

The Senators were 0 for 3 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 0 for 1 on the Viewtech Window and Door Penalty Kill

Shots in the game were tied 23-23

Highlights:

Head Coach Dave Bell Postgame Availability:

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Dave Bell on the difference in the game:

"They out-competed us. They wanted it more. They were more desperate than us. Opportunistic start for us, which is great. They pushed back, and we didn't have an answer in the last 50 minutes of the game."

Bell on the look ahead:

"I can say all I want. It's up to the individuals to decide that they they want to be better. That they want to dig in. That they want to sacrifice. They want to outwork the guy across from them. So I can scream and yell at them. I can give them a great speech. But ultimately it's up to them to make that decision on the ice."

Upcoming Games

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. ET (Canadian Tire Centre)

Friday, February 14, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Toronto Marlies - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Belleville Senators at Toronto Marlies - 4:00 p.m. ET (Coca Cola Coliseum)

