Game Preview: Condors v Wolves, 7 p.m.

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors host the Chicago Wolves in the teams' series finale. Bakersfield is 1-1-1 against Chicago this season and has collected points in five straight games.

LOOKING BACK

Trailing three times, including twice in the third period, the Condors rallied to force overtime in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wolves a night ago. James Hamblin (7th, 8th) scored twice and had three points on the evening.

LEADING THE WAY

Griffith is t-10th in the league scoring race with 39 points (15g-24a) on the campaign. He has nine points (4g-5a) over this last seven games. His 28.3% shooting percentage leads the AHL.

HAMMER TIME

Last night was the second three-point game of the season for Hamblin. He has five points (3g-2a) in three games against Chicago this season.

NEAR THE TOP

Matthew Savoie is t-3rd in the AHL rookie scoring race with 32 points (12g-20a) in 41 games. He has 20 points (8g-12a) over his last 19 games.

WORKING OVERTIME

Bakersfield has gone past regulation 13 times this season, fifth most in the league. The Condors are 4-5 in overtime and 2-2 in shootouts.

GORDIE CAGGIULA

Drake Caggiula had a goal, assist, and fight last night to complete the Gordie Howe Hat Trick. He has five points (2g-3a) in three games against Chicago.

DINEEN DOUBLES UP

Cam Dineen had two assists last night and four points (1g-3a) over his last four games. He is fourth on the team in scoring with 22 points (4g-18a) in 36 games.

GOOD RUN

Over its last 11 games, Bakersfield has collected points in nine of them with a 6-2-2-1 record.

WIN THE TIGHT ONES

The Condors are 10-1-7 (.750%) in one-goal games this season.

PLUS PLAYERS

The line of Caggiula-Hamblin-Savoie connected for all three goals last night. The trio is also 1-2-3 in plus-minus for the team with Savoie at +12, Caggiula at +8, and Hamblin at +7.

DEALING IT

Tonight's expected starter Collin Delia, is 2-0-1 in his last three starts. Dating back to December 26 against San Jose, Delia is 3-1-1 and has had a .903 save percentage or better in five of his last six appearances. He stopped 21 of 23 in a win over Henderson last Wednesday.

GRAB A LEAD

When leading after one, the Condors are 11-1-1-2 on the year.

WOLVES STILL HOWLING

Chicago has won five straight after last night's win. Bradly Nadeau had a goal and assist and is second among rookies with 17 goals on the season. Spencer Martin got the win last night, his second over Bakersfield and sixth straight overall.

UP NEXT

The six-game homestand reaches its final week as Tucson comes to town Tuesday for a Taco & Margarita Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. (click here for tickets) and San Jose heads to Bakersfield on Saturday for Wizard Night at 7 p.m.

