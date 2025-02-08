Preview: IceHogs Look for Weekend Split in Texas

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Austin, Tx. - The Rockford IceHogs conclude their weekend series with the Texas Stars tonight at 7 p.m. The IceHogs ended up on the wrong side of a 6-3 final last night after the Stars scored four times in the third period. Rockford will look to snap their four game skid against the Stars tonight.

Third Period Dooms The Hogs- Texas' four-goal third period proved to be too much for the IceHogs in the 6-3 final. Rockford opened the scoring when Andreas Athanasiou scored on the power-play in the opening period. Texas would respond with two goals before Cole Guttman tied the game in the 2nd. Texas would reclaim their lead early in the 3rd period before Guttman answered again to draw Rockford even. The Stars would beat Drew Commesso two more times and seal the game with an empty net goal.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 17-20-5-1, 40 points (5th Central Division)

Texas- 25-14-3-0, 53 points (2nd Central Division)

Don't Mess With Dach- Colton Dach made his return to the IceHogs' lineup after a 13 game stint with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Rockford forward made his presence felt last night in Texas, drawing a penalty and dropping the gloves in the opening period. Dach made his NHL Debut on Jan. 3 against the Montreal Canadiens, he then scored his first NHL goal on Jan. 24 against the Tampa Bay Lightening. The 2021 2nd round draft pick has 25 points (12G, 13A) in 31 games with the IceHogs this season.

Guttman Takes Top Scoring Spot- The IceHogs forward recorded his fifth multi-goal game of the season last night against the Stars. The California native has surpassed his point total from last season and now has 43 points (20G, 23A) on the year. The 43 point total is best among active AHL skaters. Guttman also scored his eighth power-play goal which also leads all active skaters.

Looking At The Stars- Texas snapped their three-game losing streak with the win over Rockford last night. Remi Poirier would make 16 saves to secure his seventh win between the pipes with the Stars this season. Forward Matej Blumel collected two points to bring his total to 37 (21 G, 16A) this year. The Czechia native ranks 2nd in team scoring through 37 games. The Stars trail the top-seeded Grand Rapids Griffins by a single point entering tonight's game.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Nov. 19 vs Texas 7 p.m. W 5-2

Nov. 22 @ Texas 7 p.m. W 2-1

Nov. 23 @ Texas 7 p.m. L 2-3 OT

Jan. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m. L 1-4

Jan. 11 vs Texas 7 p.m. L 1-6

Feb. 7 @ Texas 7 p.m. L 3-6

Feb. 8 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.