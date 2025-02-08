IceHogs Recall Goaltender Ben Gaudreau

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cedar Park, TX - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Ben Gaudreau from the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Gaudreau, 22, has seen action in two games with the IceHogs this season. He earned his first career AHL start and win on Dec. 15 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The North Bay, Ontario native made 19 shots in a 2-1 shootout victory.

With the Fuel this year, Gaudreau has played in 27 contests and recorded shutouts in three of those games. He has recorded a 2.31 goals against average and a .908 save percentage while earning 12 wins in the ECHL.

The IceHogs are back in action on Sat. Feb. 8 on the road against the Texas Stars at the H-E-B Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM CT.

