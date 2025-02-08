Syracuse Crunch Blank Hershey Bears, 5-0

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch's Maxim Groshev and Hershey Bears' Spencer Smallman on the ice

(Syracuse Crunch) Syracuse Crunch's Maxim Groshev and Hershey Bears' Spencer Smallman on the ice(Syracuse Crunch)

SYRACUSE, NY - Matt Tomkins and the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Hershey Bears, 5-0, tonight at Giant Center.

Derrick Pouliot and Conor Sheary led the Crunch with a goal and an assist each, while Max Crozier notched two assists. Ten Crunch skaters registered at least one point in the victory.

The win advances the Crunch to 19-16-6-4 on the season and 1-0-1-1 in the four-game season series against the Bears.

Tomkins put a stop to all 16 shots he faced, while Clay Stevenson turned aside 27-of-32 for Hershey. Syracuse special teams converted on 1-of-3 power play opportunities and went a perfect 4-of-4 on the penalty kill.

Spencer Kersten opened scoring for the Crunch with his first AHL goal at the 9:52 mark of the first frame. He stole the puck in the neutral zone and skated in for a wrist shot from the left circle.

At the 7:34 mark of the second period, the Crunch doubled their lead. Sheary stick-handled in through the neutral zone and fired the puck from the left wing, which was tipped in off a Hershey stick. Pouliot gave Syracuse a 3-0 lead on the power play just over a minute later with a shot from the left circle, which was also deflected off a Bear in front of the net. At the 10:57 mark, Declan Carlile added the third Crunch goal in under four minutes. Stevenson made a kick save on a shot from Sheary, but Carlile potted the rebound from in the slot.

Syracuse added their fifth goal 7:10 into the final frame. Ryder Korczak knocked Tristan Allard's shot out of the air and hit it off the near post into the net.

The Crunch continue their road swing when they face off against the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Matt Tomkins recorded his second shutout of the season...Spencer Kersten scored his first AHL goal...Ryder Korczak has a three-game points streak (2g, 1a)...Declan Carlile has a three-game points streak (1g, 2a).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.