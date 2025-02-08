Monsters Fall 5-4 in Overtime to Penguins
February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night at the Mohegan Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-13-4-4 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Cleveland's Joseph LaBate opened the scoring at 3:22 of the first period with Jordan Dumais and Stanislav Svozil grabbing assists for the 1-0 lead. At 7:16, Wilkes-Barre's Jack St. Ivany tied the game up 1-1. The Monsters scored three unanswered goals starting with Rocco Grimaldi at 7:52 assisted by Justin Pearson and Svozil. Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on the power play at 8:51 off feeds from Stefan Matteau and Grimaldi. LaBate added a tally on the man advantage at 10:15 with helpers from Owen Sillinger and Dumais for the 4-1 lead at the first break. The Penguins went on to score four unanswered goals starting with one in the middle frame from Joona Koppanen at 5:32 drawing the score to 4-2 after 40 minutes. Jonathan Gruden added another for the Penguins in the third frame at 11:05 followed by Sam Poulin at 19:41. Owen Pickering netted the game winner for Wilkes-Barre at 4:36 of the overtime period to take the 5-4 overtime win.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 37 saves in defeat while Wilkes-Barre's Sergei Murashov stopped 29 shots for the win.
The Monsters head home to face the Rochester Americans at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on WTAM 1100, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 4 0 0 0 - 4 WBS 1 1 2 1 - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 33 2/8 4/4 15 min / 6 inf WBS 42 0/4 6/8 23 min / 10 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves OTL 37 5 13-7-5 WBS Murashov W 29 4 6-0-0 Cleveland Record: 24-13-4-4, 3rd North Division Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 26-11-4-0, 2nd Atlantic Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025
- Griffins Drop Fourth Straight Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pickering Caps Pens' Epic Rally Over Monsters, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Columbus Blue Jackets Loan Forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz and Mikael Pyyhtia to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Drop 5-0 Decision to Crunch in Return - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Blank Hershey Bears, 5-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Louis Domingue Secures 100th Career Victory as Wolf Pack Beat Phantoms 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Casey the Overtime Hero vs Senators - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Alexandrov, Ice-O-Topes Thunder Past Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Fall 5-4 in Overtime to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Fall 5-1 Against The Islanders - Charlotte Checkers
- Gushchin Leads Barracuda Past Roadrunners - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Rally Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Fall to Iowa, 3-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Opens Weekend Set with 3-1 Win over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Wolf Pack, Game #46 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gaucher Recalled to Flyers, Richard Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Recall Goaltender Ben Gaudreau - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Silver Knights in 5-2 Loss - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Condors v Wolves, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Rangers Recall Dylan Garand from Wolf Pack, Reassign Hugo Ollas to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders vs. Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #43 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: IceHogs Look for Weekend Split in Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Walker's Four-Point Debut Propels Roadrunners to 4-3 Comeback Victory Over Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Edged by Roadrunners, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- McLain Scores Hat Trick in 5-2 Silver Knights' Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sprong Scores in Overtime Again to Extend Firebirds' Win Streak - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wolves Ground Condors 4-3 in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Condors Rally Three Times to Extend Point Streak - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Columbus Blue Jackets Loan Forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz and Mikael Pyyhtia to AHL's Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Fall 5-4 in Overtime to Penguins
- Monsters Edged 3-2 in a Shootout by Phantoms
- Monsters Host Blood Drive with American Red Cross on February 12
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Dylan Gambrell to Monsters