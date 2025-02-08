Monsters Fall 5-4 in Overtime to Penguins

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night at the Mohegan Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-13-4-4 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Cleveland's Joseph LaBate opened the scoring at 3:22 of the first period with Jordan Dumais and Stanislav Svozil grabbing assists for the 1-0 lead. At 7:16, Wilkes-Barre's Jack St. Ivany tied the game up 1-1. The Monsters scored three unanswered goals starting with Rocco Grimaldi at 7:52 assisted by Justin Pearson and Svozil. Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on the power play at 8:51 off feeds from Stefan Matteau and Grimaldi. LaBate added a tally on the man advantage at 10:15 with helpers from Owen Sillinger and Dumais for the 4-1 lead at the first break. The Penguins went on to score four unanswered goals starting with one in the middle frame from Joona Koppanen at 5:32 drawing the score to 4-2 after 40 minutes. Jonathan Gruden added another for the Penguins in the third frame at 11:05 followed by Sam Poulin at 19:41. Owen Pickering netted the game winner for Wilkes-Barre at 4:36 of the overtime period to take the 5-4 overtime win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 37 saves in defeat while Wilkes-Barre's Sergei Murashov stopped 29 shots for the win.

The Monsters head home to face the Rochester Americans at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on WTAM 1100, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 4 0 0 0 - 4 WBS 1 1 2 1 - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 33 2/8 4/4 15 min / 6 inf WBS 42 0/4 6/8 23 min / 10 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves OTL 37 5 13-7-5 WBS Murashov W 29 4 6-0-0 Cleveland Record: 24-13-4-4, 3rd North Division Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 26-11-4-0, 2nd Atlantic Division

