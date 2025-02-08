Condors Rally Three Times to Extend Point Streak

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (19-15-7, 45pts) rallied three separate times, including twice in the third period, but fell 4-3 to the Chicago Wolves (24-16-2, 50pts) in overtime on Friday. James Hamblin (7th, 8th) scored twice on the power play in the third period as part of a three-point night, including with 16 seconds left in regulation. Cam Dineen had two assists and a team-high six shots. Drake Caggiula had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick with a goal, assist, and fight.

Bakersfield is 1-1-1 against Chicago this season as the teams play the series finale tomorrow night.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Saturday against Chicago. Saturday is Oilers Night (click here for tickets) with specialty jerseys for auction and a chance to win an Edmonton Oilers team signed jersey plus an all-expense paid trip to an Oilers game in LA.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.