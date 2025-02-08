The Canucks Drop Game 2 Against The Colorado Eagles, 5-3

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







It's been 24 hours since the last puck drop, and the Canucks and Eagles are back at it again in Colorado, with Abbotsford looking to use their momentum from last night to get another desired win.

There was a goaltender change at each end. Nikita Tolopilo started in net for Abbotsford and took on Kevin Mandolese of the opposition.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki rejoined the team tonight, providing the team a big boost after missing the last few. He lined up next to Aatu Räty and Arshdeep Bains. Max Sasson continued centering Sammy Blais and Tristen Nielsen, and Phil Di Giuseppe joined Danila Klimovich with Ty Mueller between them. John Stevens and Dino Kambeitz bookended the birthday boy, Chase Wouters, to round out the Canucks offense.

On defense, Guillaume Brisebois and Jett Woo stuck together, and Christian Wolanin stood next to Cole McWard. Akito Hirose paired up with Kirill Kudryavtsev, and the Canucks lineup was complete.

The game did not start the way the Canucks anticipated. Colorado was quick to get on the board first, with Chad Hillebrand netting his first career goal, to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead 5 minutes and 40 seconds in. The Canucks tried to respond but couldn't get there before Matthew Phillips took a sharp angle shot to extend the Eagles' lead to 2, just 2 minutes later. The Canucks determined to get their game back, earned 2 powerplay opportunities, creating great chances, but Mandolese stood tall between the pipes. Despite outshooting the Eagles 13-9, the Canucks couldn't find the back of the net, and they were down by 2 heading into the second period.

Abbotsford had to respond if they wanted to get back into this game. The period started a little slow, with neither team able to find the back of the net, but things changed around the 8-minute mark. Max Sasson centered the puck back to Tristen Nielsen who spun around and scored, cutting the Eagles lead in half. With the scoring now opened for the Canucks, they used the momentum to continue pushing forward. The Eagles headed to their first powerplay of the game, but the Canucks were able to kill it off, but shortly after that, a delayed penalty call to the Eagles was whistled. No one ever made it to the box for Colorado, because Sammy Blais roofed the puck to the top of the Eagles net, tying the game up at 2. Three minutes later, Jean Luc Foudy restored Colorado's lead, after a shot from the right circle went through the legs of Tolopilo. The Canucks were now sitting in a better spot than at the end of the first period, within 1 with 20 minutes left in the game.

The final frame was the last chance to catch up. Unfortunately, the Eagles were able to pull even further ahead less than 3 minutes in, when Jacob McDonald took a one-timer from the slot to bring them ahead 4-2. Continuing to push the pace, the Eagles did not back off. Extending their lead once again was Nikita Prishchepov who got his name on the scoreboard just a few minutes later, giving them a 5-2 lead with 11 minutes remaining. 3 minutes later, Jonathan Lekkerimäki did what he does best, taking a wrister from the slot to bring the Canucks within 2. With time running out, the Canucks saw some good chances but ultimately decided to pull the goalie to gain an extra body on the ice. It was just two little too late, as the Canucks weren't able to get it done tonight, falling 5-3 to the Colorado Eagles.

The Canucks will now return home to face the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday and Wednesday, before hosting the Colorado Eagles next weekend.

