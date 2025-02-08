P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins fell 5-2 to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. Forwards Riley Tufte and Vinni Lettieri found the back of the net. Max Jones recorded two primary assists.

How It Happened

While on the power play, Tufte received a pass at the bottom of the right circle and flung a wrist shot inside the near post, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 1:46 remaining in the second period. Jones and John Farinacci received the assists. With eight seconds left in the second period, Nikita Alexandrov converted on a cross-crease pass to the right post, tying the game at 1-1. Alexandrov redirected the puck from above the crease into the back of the net, giving the T-Birds a 2-1 lead with 15:59 to play in the third frame. Cutting down the slot, Otto Stenberg caught a pass from the right circle and snapped a shot past the blocker of the goaltender, extending the Springfield lead to 3-1 with 14:18 remaining in the third period. Lettieri wrapped the puck around the net and roofed a backhanded shot under the crossbar, cutting the T-Birds' lead to 3-2 with 12:15 left in the third period. Jones and Georgii Merkulov were credited with the assists. Matthew Peca collected a loose puck off a rebound in the crease and poked it across the goal line, extending the Springfield lead to 4-2 with 2:12 to play in the third frame. Dalibor Dvorsky scored on the empty net with 1:29 remaining, making it 5-2 Springfield.

Stats

Farinacci has four assists in his last five games. Lettieri netted his team leading 15th goal of the season. Tufte's tally was his 14th of the season, good for second on the team. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 21 of 25 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots. The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2. The Providence Bruins fall to 25-15-4-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Utica Comets on Friday, February 14 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

