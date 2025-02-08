Hillebrand, Foudy Lead Colorado to 5-3 Victory Over Canucks
February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forwards Chad Hillebrand and Jean-Luc Foudy each notched a goal and an assist, while goaltender Kevin Mandolese stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 5-3 on Saturday. Matthew Phillips, Nikita Prishchepov and Jacob MacDonald also lit the lamp for the Eagles, as 13 different skaters found their way onto the scoresheet for Colorado. The win now gives the Eagles points in each of their last six contests.
Colorado would notch the game's first goal when Hillebrand tucked home a rebound at the top of the crease. The goal was Hillebrand's first AHL tally and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 5:40 into the contest.
The lead would be doubled 2:07 later when Philips buried a wrister from the left-wing circle, putting the Colorado up, 2-0.
The Eagles would go on to kill off a pair of Abbotsford power plays, before heading to the first intermission still leading, 2-0.
The Canucks would strike back when forward Tristen Nielsen beat Mandolese with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left-wing circle, slicing the deficit to 2-1 at the 8:00 mark of the second period.
Abbotsford would find the back of the net just 4:08 later when forward Sammy Blais roofed a shot from the side of the crease, tying the game at 2-2.
The Eagles would stem the tide when Foudy hammered home a one-timer from the right-wing circle, putting the Eagles on top 3-2 with 4:54 remaining in the middle frame.
Still leading 3-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would receive a boost from MacDonald when he blistered a one-timer from the slot past Canucks goalie Nikita Tolopilo, stretching the Eagles lead to 4-2 at the 2:52 mark.
Colorado would add to their offensive onslaught when Prishchepov fielded a pass from behind the net and lit the lamp from the low slot, putting the Eagles up 5-2 with 10:47 remaining in the final frame.
Abbotsford would find one final tally when forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki finished off a wrister from between the circles, cutting Colorado's advantage to 5-3 at the 11:58 mark of the period.
Tolopilo suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 29 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they host the San Jose Barracuda on Tuesday, February 11th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.
