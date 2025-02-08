IceHogs Come up Short Against Stars, 4-3

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Cedar Park, TX. - The Rockford IceHogs couldn't hold their early lead, falling 4-3 against the Stars on Saturday night.

Rockford opened the scoring 6:08 into the game thanks to Samuel Savoie. He banged in a rebound off an Artyom Levshunov point shot. The Stars responded quickly with an Antonio Strenges tip-in by the backdoor.

Joey Anderson gave the Hogs a 2-1 lead with a high-raising backhander which got under the bar and over the Stars' goalie Ben Kraws. Moments later, Brett Seney wrapped the puck around the net and set up Andreas Athanasiou in the slot for a two-goal lead.

Texas punched back once more at the tail end of the 1st period. Kole Lind got a piece of a point shot from the blue line to cut the deficit to 3-2.

In the 2nd period, goaltender Ben Gaudreau replaced Drew Commesso who had to leave the game. Texas tied things at 3-3 in the late stages of the frame with a Kyle Capobianco shot from the near point.

With Rockford on the power play, Matej Blumel streaked in shorthanded on and odd-man rush and gave Texas a 4-3 lead.

The IceHogs are back in action next on Tuesday, Feb. 11 for a matchup with the Admirals inside the BMO Center.

