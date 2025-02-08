Griffins Drop Fourth Straight Game

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

MILWAUKEE -- The Grand Rapids Griffins overcame their three-game scoring drought but extended their losing streak to four with a 4-2 setback against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday at Panther Arena. The four-game skid marked the longest losing streak the Griffins have endured this season.

Gabriel Seger earned the first tally for the Griffins in 189:20 of play, good for his seventh of the year. Carter Mazur scored his first goal since returning from injury on Jan. 23, while Dominik Shine secured his 100th professional assist. Shine's assist marked his 33rd point of the campaign, tying his career best. Antti Tuomisto obtained his fourth multi-point game of the season (0-2-2) and Joe Snively cashed in his 16th goal. The Griffins have failed to score on the power play in their last five games (0-for-15).

The Griffins opened the game with two power-play opportunities, including one 14 seconds in, but failed to convert on both. However, Seger snapped the scoring drought at 7:27. A one-timer from Tuomisto deflected off netminder Magnus Chrona and Seger sent it into the back of the net. Grand Rapids extended its lead to two just 3:48 later, courtesy of Mazur. Shine dropped the puck off to Mazur in the left circle and his wrist shot beat the glove of Chrona. With 4:17 remaining in the first, Anders Bjork put the Admirals on the board with a power-play goal. In the last minute of the period, Ondrej Becher caught a high stick from Turner Ottenbreit and the referees ruled it a five-minute major penalty alongside a game misconduct. However, when Ottenbreit skated toward the locker room, Nate Danielson took exception, hitting Ottenbreit with a shoulder and suffering a roughing penalty to make it 4-on-4 entering the second frame.

Grand Rapids finished the remaining 1:02 of 4-on-4 play in the second period before entering a three-minute power play. Yet, Milwaukee killed it off. In the waning seconds of a Griffins penalty, the Admirals tied the game with six minutes left in the second when Ondrej Pavel cashed in on the power play.

The outing entered another 4-on-4 at 6:27 in the final frame. As the penalties expired, Ryan Ufko fired a one-timer from the left circle past Ville Husso, giving Milwaukee its first lead with 11:31 remaining. The Griffins went back on the penalty kill at 10:49 and Jake Lucchini split the defense, securing the Admirals' third power-play goal with 8:47 left. However, the Griffins pulled back within one at 16:03. Tuomisto fired a shot toward the goalmouth from the blue line and Snively cleaned up the rebound. Grand Rapids pulled Husso with 2:31 remaining but failed to tie the campaign, as they were defeated 4-3.

Notes *The Griffins fell to 15-2-2-1 when scoring the game's first goal. *Grand Rapids outshot its opponent for the 14th time this season and for the fifth time in consecutive games, sporting a 26-20 advantage.

Box Score

Grand Rapids 2 0 1 - 3

Milwaukee 1 1 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Seger 7 (Hanas, Tuomisto), 7:27. 2, Grand Rapids, Mazur 2 (Shine, Wallinder), 11:15. 3, Milwaukee, Bjork 4 (Stastney, Rolston), 15:43 (PP). Penalties-Rolston Mil (delay of game), 0:14; Pavel Mil (high-sticking), 3:16; Doucet Gr (slashing), 4:17; Hanas Gr (tripping), 14:31; Danielson Gr (roughing), 19:02; Ottenbreit Mil (major - elbowing, game misconduct - elbowing), 19:02.

2nd Period-4, Milwaukee, Pavel 3 (Bellows, M. Del Gaizo), 14:00 (PP). Penalties-Buium Gr (holding), 7:44; Rafferty Gr (holding), 12:16.

3rd Period-5, Milwaukee, Ufko 4 (Bjork, Pavel), 8:29. 6, Milwaukee, Lucchini 12 (Stastney, Bjork), 11:13 (PP). 7, Grand Rapids, Snively 16 (Tuomisto, Rafferty), 16:03. Penalties-Viro Gr (holding), 6:27; Bellows Mil (high-sticking), 6:27; Johannes Gr (goaltender interference), 10:49.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 11-6-9-26. Milwaukee 6-7-7-20.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 3; Milwaukee 3 / 5.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Husso 7-3-0 (20 shots-16 saves). Milwaukee, Chrona 9-8-3 (26 shots-23 saves).

A-7,420

Three Stars

1. MIL Pavel (goal, assist); 2. MIL Bjork (goal, two assists); 3. MIL Lucchini (game-winner)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 25-16-3-1 (54 pts.) / Wed., Feb. 12 vs. Springfield 7 p.m.

Milwaukee: 23-15-3-4 (53 pts.) / Tues., Feb. 11 at Rockford 7 p.m. CST

