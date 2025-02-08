McLain Scores Hat Trick in 5-2 Silver Knights' Victory
February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights took down the Calgary Wranglers, 5-2, at Lee's Family Forum on Friday evening. Forward Mitch McLain recorded his first hat trick with Henderson and the second of his career. Jake Bischoff and Braeden Bowman each tallied two assists, while defenseman Arthur Cholach made his AHL debut.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Calgary struck first as Rory Kerins found the back of the net for an early lead.
Henderson responded on the power play, as McLain buried a net-front goal off feeds from Bowman and Bischoff.
Cal Burke put the Silver Knights ahead late in the second period, redirecting a shot from Calen Addison.
The Wranglers opened the final frame with a power-play goal by Martin Frk to even the score at 2-2.
McLain followed up with his second goal of the game to retake the lead for good, assisted again by Bischoff and Bowman.
In the final minutes, McLain found an open net to secure his hat trick, which is both Henderson's first of the year, and his first with the team.
With one second on the clock, Mason Morelli sealed the Silver Knights' victory with a goal, assisted by Jakub Demek.
Goaltender Carl Lindbom stopped 24 of 26 for his eighth win of the season.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Feb 8 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets
Wednesday, Feb 12 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Coachella Valley Firebirds | Tickets
Saturday, Feb 15 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets
Sunday, Feb 16 | 5:00 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will return to action on Saturday, February 8, for the second of their back-to-back against Calgary. Fans can watch on Vegas 34 and FloHockey or purchase tickets here. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. PT.
