Comets Casey the Overtime Hero vs Senators
February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - Coming off a victory one night earlier, Utica was back home inside the Adirondack Bank Center to take on a team that is just above them in the North Division standings, the Belleville Senators. These two teams met last weekend with the Comets garnering 3 out of a possible 4 points in the home and home series. This weekend, Utica was looking to make a clean sweep and inch their way closer to a playoff position within the division. As expected, the game was close and needed overtime to settle it. However, it only took nine seconds before the finality with Seamus Casey striking for the game winner for Utica in a 3-2 final.
The Senators struck for the first two goals of the game with Donovan Sobrango at 2:24 followed by Keean Washkurak at 4:03 put Utica down, 2-0. But Nolan Foote answered back when his wrist shot hit the back of the net at 8:47 for his 14th of the season. After the period was over the Comets left the first 20 minutes down 2-1.
Utica tied the game in the second period when Foote fired a shot down the left-wing side and beat the Senators goaltender between the legs at 47 seconds for his 15th of the season and second of the game. The second ended as the third did with the teams locked up at 2-2. The game headed to overtime where defenseman Seamus Casey scored nine seconds into the extra session winning it for the Comets 3-2.
The Comets travel to Providence on Friday, February 14th before they return home against the Rochester on Saturday, February 15th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2025
- Griffins Drop Fourth Straight Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Pickering Caps Pens' Epic Rally Over Monsters, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Columbus Blue Jackets Loan Forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz and Mikael Pyyhtia to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Drop 5-0 Decision to Crunch in Return - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Blank Hershey Bears, 5-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Louis Domingue Secures 100th Career Victory as Wolf Pack Beat Phantoms 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Casey the Overtime Hero vs Senators - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Alexandrov, Ice-O-Topes Thunder Past Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Fall 5-4 in Overtime to Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Fall 5-1 Against The Islanders - Charlotte Checkers
- Gushchin Leads Barracuda Past Roadrunners - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Rally Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Fall to Iowa, 3-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Opens Weekend Set with 3-1 Win over Manitoba - Iowa Wild
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Wolf Pack, Game #46 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gaucher Recalled to Flyers, Richard Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Recall Goaltender Ben Gaudreau - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall to Silver Knights in 5-2 Loss - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Condors v Wolves, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Rangers Recall Dylan Garand from Wolf Pack, Reassign Hugo Ollas to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders vs. Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #43 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: IceHogs Look for Weekend Split in Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Walker's Four-Point Debut Propels Roadrunners to 4-3 Comeback Victory Over Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Edged by Roadrunners, 4-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- McLain Scores Hat Trick in 5-2 Silver Knights' Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sprong Scores in Overtime Again to Extend Firebirds' Win Streak - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wolves Ground Condors 4-3 in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- Condors Rally Three Times to Extend Point Streak - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.