Comets Casey the Overtime Hero vs Senators

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - Coming off a victory one night earlier, Utica was back home inside the Adirondack Bank Center to take on a team that is just above them in the North Division standings, the Belleville Senators. These two teams met last weekend with the Comets garnering 3 out of a possible 4 points in the home and home series. This weekend, Utica was looking to make a clean sweep and inch their way closer to a playoff position within the division. As expected, the game was close and needed overtime to settle it. However, it only took nine seconds before the finality with Seamus Casey striking for the game winner for Utica in a 3-2 final.

The Senators struck for the first two goals of the game with Donovan Sobrango at 2:24 followed by Keean Washkurak at 4:03 put Utica down, 2-0. But Nolan Foote answered back when his wrist shot hit the back of the net at 8:47 for his 14th of the season. After the period was over the Comets left the first 20 minutes down 2-1.

Utica tied the game in the second period when Foote fired a shot down the left-wing side and beat the Senators goaltender between the legs at 47 seconds for his 15th of the season and second of the game. The second ended as the third did with the teams locked up at 2-2. The game headed to overtime where defenseman Seamus Casey scored nine seconds into the extra session winning it for the Comets 3-2.

The Comets travel to Providence on Friday, February 14th before they return home against the Rochester on Saturday, February 15th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

