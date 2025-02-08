Wranglers Fall to Silver Knights in 5-2 Loss

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers suffered a tough 5-2 defeat to the Henderson Silver Knights at the Toyota Arena in Henderson, Nevada, despite an early lead and a valiant effort in the second period.

Rory Kerins and Martin Frk scored for the Wrangler.

The game began with a fast-paced first period, where the Wranglers drew first blood.

Just four minutes into the game, Kerins found the back of the net after a perfectly timed pass from Sam Morton, giving the Wranglers a 1-0 lead.

However, the Silver Knights responded with six minutes remaining in the period, as Mitch McLain tied the game 1-1.

In the second period, the Silver Knights took control. Cal Burke put Henderson ahead heading into the third period.

The final frame brought more drama, with the Wranglers refusing to back down.

Martin Frk delivered an impressive equaliser, firing a one-timer into the net from the left circle after a slick pass from Kerins to make it 2-2.

But Henderson quickly regained the lead, as McLain netted his second of the night to put the Silver Knights back in front 3-2.

McLain completed his hat-trick with another goal shortly after, making it 4-2.

Mason Morelli sealed the victory for the Silver Knights, rounding out the scoring.

The Wranglers will look to bounce back when they face the Silver Knights again on February 8 at 7 p.m. MTN.

