Gushchin Leads Barracuda Past Roadrunners

February 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - Danil Gushchin scored twice and added an assist as the San Jose Barracuda (24-13-2-3) closed out their seven-game homestand on Saturday afternoon with a 5-3 win over the Tucson Roadrunners (20-20-2-1).

In the first, the Barracuda outshot the Roadrunners 16-8 and opened the scoring at 10:55 when Braden Hache, in his first AHL action since early November, slung a point shot on net and Filip Bystedt (8) tipped it home. Egor Sokolov (15) tied the score at 18:08 as he put home a Hunter Drew shot that hit the post, but with just 14 seconds left in the frame, Thomas Bordeleau swung a pass from the right wall to Gushchin, who had slid behind the defense, and Gushchin rolled it over the blocker of Matt Villalta and in.

In the second, Cameron Hebig (17) snapped in his team-leading 17th of the year at 4:31 to level the score. But, at 12:31, Gushchin (11) would go bar-down on the power play to give the Barracuda back their lead. Gushchin looked like he had scored late in the period to make it 4-2 and complete the hat-trick, but after a lengthy review, it was deemed the puck hit the crossbar and right post but did not go in.

In the third, the Roadrunners would pull Villalta as they looked for the equalizer, but Colin White (6) and Ethan Cardwell (6) would score to put the game away on the empty net. Lleyton Moore (2) made it 5-3 with two seconds left, but it was too late.

Georgi Romanov finished the game with 25 saves, earning his 10th win of the year.

The Barracuda begin a four-game road trip in Colorado against the Eagles on Tuesday (6:05 p.m.) and return to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to face the Ontario Reign. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions, go to SJBarracuda.com.

